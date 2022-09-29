SAIC Wins NASA Systems & Software Assurance Services 2 Deal

Science Applications SAIC recently secured the Systems and Software Assurance Services 2 (“SAS2”) contract, worth $170 million, from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (“NASA”).

Under the five-year contract, Science Applications will continue to perform independent verification and validation (IV&V) of space systems and software. The company will also provide safety & mission assurance, software assurance and mission protection services to the American space agency.

SAIC's expertise in space engineering solutions will aid NASA to accomplish milestones in its ongoing human space exploration programs, Earth science and planetary science missions.

Science Applications is currently focusing on the federal government marketplace and capturing more market share. It intends to drive operational excellence by intensively focusing on its organic and inorganic growth strategy, and strengthening existing customer relationships while building newer ones. Increased federal spending is anticipated to accelerate the pace of contract awards, which, in turn, will be beneficial for SAIC’s top-line growth.

Science Applications International Corporation Price and Consensus

Science Applications International Corporation price-consensus-chart | Science Applications International Corporation Quote

In September, the company inked a strategic partnership with the Laconia, NH-based defense and space manufacturing start-up, Rogue Space Systems Corporation, to deliver solutions that provide In-Orbit Service Assembly and Manufacturing, asset inspection and Space Situational Awareness services.

In August, SAIC received a Falconer Air Operations Center Weapon System Sustainment contract worth $319 million from the U.S Air Force. Per the deal, SAIC will act as a system integrator to optimize Falconer Weapon System’s operational capabilities while transforming it into a modernized, highly capable and sustainable system.

During second-quarter fiscal 2023, SAIC reported revenues of $1.83 billion, mainly driven by contributions from the newly acquired Halfaker business and the ramp-up of new and existing contracts.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SAIC’s third-quarter fiscal 2023 revenues is pegged at $1.86 billion compared with the year-ago quarter’s $1.90 billion.

