SAIC Wins County of Orange's $64-Million IT Services Contract

Science Applications SAIC recently secured a $64-million contract from California’s County of Orange to provide information technology (IT) managed services. Per the firm-fixed-price extended contract, SAIC will offer IT solutions to the county’s agencies and departments.

The contract will ensure efficiency in the county’s operations, including data center, desktop, service desk, applications, networks, voice environment and security. Thereby, it will optimize the county’s cost structures and better serve its residents.

The latest order has a performance period of two years with two one-year options. The move further reinforces SAIC’s position as a reliable IT solution contractor.

The company is focused on the federal government marketplace and capturing more market share. It intends to drive operational excellence by intensively focusing on its organic and inorganic growth strategy and strengthening existing customer relationships while building newer ones. Higher spending as proposed in the latest federal government budget is anticipated to accelerate the pace of contract awards, which will be beneficial for SAIC’s top-line growth.

SAIC won $410 million in contract awards from space and intelligence community organizations for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. In December 2021, the company received a $99-million contract from the U.S. Air Force. In the same month, it secured a $1.1-billion contract to produce, assemble, test and deliver the U.S. Navy’s MK 48 MOD 7 Torpedo Afterbody Tailcones (AB/TC) and MK29 Mod 0 Warshot Fuel Tanks.

During fourth-quarter fiscal 2022, SAIC reported revenues of $1.8 billion, witnessing a 4% rise from the year-ago quarter. This was mainly driven by contributions from the newly acquired Halfaker business and the ramp-up of new and existing contracts.

The Zacks Consensus estimate for SAIC’s first-quarter fiscal 2023 revenues is pegged at $1.93 billion, suggesting year-over-year growth of 2.8%.

