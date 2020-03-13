SAIC - Unisys Federal Deal Gets U.S. Antitrust Approval

(RTTNews) - Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) and Unisys Corp. (UIS) announced the expiration of Hart-Scott-Rodino waiting period for SAIC's acquisition of Unisys Federal, an operating unit of Unisys.

The companies said they are working together to close the transaction promptly as the deal received all approvals.

Last month, Unisys Corp. agreed to sell its U.S. Federal business to Science Applications International Corp. for $1.2 billion.

Unisys Federal is a provider of infrastructure modernization, cloud migration, managed services, and enterprise IT-as-a-service through scalable and repeatable solutions to U.S. federal civilian agencies and the Department of Defense.

