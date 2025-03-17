$SAIC stock is up 10% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SAIC stock has now risen 10% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $118,101,175 of trading volume.

$SAIC Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $SAIC:

$SAIC insiders have traded $SAIC stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SAIC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KATHARINA G. MCFARLAND sold 3,239 shares for an estimated $381,230

BARBARA SUPPLEE (EVP, Navy) has made 2 purchases buying 575 shares for an estimated $70,060 and 0 sales.

VINCENT P. DIFRONZO (EVP,-Air Force & Comb Commands) purchased 150 shares for an estimated $16,888

SRINIVAS ATTILI (EVP, Civilian) purchased 100 shares for an estimated $11,341

$SAIC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 215 institutional investors add shares of $SAIC stock to their portfolio, and 207 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$SAIC Government Contracts

We have seen $4,618,091,908 of award payments to $SAIC over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$SAIC Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SAIC stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SAIC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GERALD E. CONNOLLY has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 02/05, 10/10.

$SAIC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SAIC in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 10/10/2024

$SAIC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SAIC recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $SAIC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $134.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Gavin Parsons from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $124.0 on 12/05/2024

on 12/05/2024 Gavin Parsons from UBS set a target price of $134.0 on 12/02/2024

on 12/02/2024 Sheila Kahyaoglu from Jefferies set a target price of $148.0 on 09/23/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.