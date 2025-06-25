SAIC Secures $928 Million HOPE 2.0 Contract to Enhance U.S. Air Force Warfighting Capabilities

SAIC has secured a $928 million contract for the U.S. Air Force's HOPE 2.0 program, enhancing military capabilities.

Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) has secured the $928 million Hyper-Innovative Operational Prototype Engineering (HOPE) 2.0 contract to support the U.S. Air Force's Tactical Exploitation of National Capabilities (AF TENCAP). This five-year contract, beginning in July 2025, involves the integration of existing air, space, cyber, and intelligence systems to enhance warfighting capabilities for the Department of Defense. SAIC will provide Research, Development, Test, and Evaluation services to produce advanced prototypes that improve decision-making and operational readiness across military missions. The project emphasizes integrated actionable data and rapid prototype development in collaboration with various defense partners, aiming to enhance air superiority, interoperability, and overall military capability. SAIC's commitment underscores the urgent need for a data-centric approach to modern military integration.

Potential Positives

SAIC has been awarded a significant $928 million contract for the Hyper-Innovative Operational Prototype Engineering (HOPE) 2.0 project, demonstrating the company's strong position in defense contracting and market competitiveness.

The contract supports the U.S. Air Force's Tactical Exploitation of National Capabilities, indicating SAIC's integral role in enhancing national defense capabilities and strategic military initiatives.

SAIC's approach to integrating advanced commercial technologies and rapid mission integration aligns with the Department of Defense's goals, which could lead to long-term partnerships and future contract opportunities.

The collaboration with over a dozen traditional and non-traditional defense companies for the HOPE 2.0 contract showcases SAIC's ability to leverage diverse expertise to deliver cutting-edge technology to the DoD.

Potential Negatives

The press release highlights the reliance on a large government contract ($928 million) from the U.S. Air Force, which could pose risks associated with dependency on government funding and potential changes in defense budget priorities.

The inclusion of a forward-looking statement disclaimer could raise concerns among investors about the company's future performance and uncertainties inherent in the projections.

The mention of collaboration with various defense companies suggests a highly competitive environment, indicating that SAIC may face significant challenges in differentiating its offerings and achieving contract success against rivals.

FAQ

What is the HOPE 2.0 contract awarded to SAIC?

The HOPE 2.0 contract is a $928 million project supporting the U.S. Air Force's Tactical Exploitation of National Capabilities.

When does the HOPE 2.0 contract begin?

The program is set to start in July 2025 and spans a five-year performance period.

What services will SAIC provide under the HOPE 2.0 contract?

SAIC will provide Research, Development, Test, and Evaluation mission engineering services to support rapid prototype development.

How does the HOPE 2.0 contract benefit the military?

The contract aims to enhance warfighting capabilities, improve decision dominance, and support the integration of advanced technologies.

Who is SAIC partnering with for the HOPE 2.0 project?

SAIC is partnering with over a dozen defense companies to deliver advanced technology solutions to the DoD.

RESTON, Va., June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- America’s leading mission integrator, Science Applications International Corp. (NASDAQ:



SAIC



), has been awarded the Hyper-Innovative Operational Prototype Engineering (HOPE) 2.0 contract in support of the U.S. Air Force Tactical Exploitation of National Capabilities (AF TENCAP). This $928 million contract spans a five-year performance period and is set for a July 2025 program start.





A congressionally-mandated rapid-acquisition organization, AF TENCAP exploits existing air, space, cyber, national, and global Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) systems to accelerate delivery of innovative and secure warfighting capabilities across Air Force and Joint military missions for the Department of Defense (DoD).





The HOPE 2.0 contract integrates Intelligence Community capabilities with urgent DoD operational needs. SAIC will provide comprehensive Research, Development, Test, and Evaluation (RDT&E) mission engineering services to help AF TENCAP create near program of record ready prototypes that lead to improved warfighting superiority and decision dominance in all domains.





“To deter conflict and win wars in today’s data-centric battlefield, warfighters must have integrated actionable data including the full power of Intelligence Community capabilities,” said Vincent DiFronzo, SAIC Executive Vice President of Air Force and Combatant Commands Business Group. “Using our proven expertise in rapid mission integration, SAIC leverages advanced commercial technologies to keep the DoD on the cutting edge of all-domain warfighting capabilities.”





SAIC’s efforts will include:







Utilizing sensor and data fusion to maintain decision dominance



Improving command and control (C2) decisions in complex environments



Integrating new materials and manufacturing processes



Fusing data to ensure accurate status of threat and friendly forces



Supporting unique requirements of Special Operations Forces



Enhancing battlespace awareness



Increasing air superiority and interoperability



Developing innovative cyberspace capabilities















Incorporating warfighter feedback, SAIC will support rapid prototype development and mission integration for AF TENCAP and its 65 agencies and commands across the DoD and Intelligence Community. This includes partnering with more than a dozen traditional and non-traditional defense companies to deliver the nation's most advanced technology to DoD Combatant Commands.





“SAIC is proud to be a partner of choice to accelerate next-gen warfighting concepts into operational reality,” said DiFronzo. “We’re excited to help Air Force TENCAP achieve evolutionary and revolutionary warfighting improvements in capability, performance, and cost savings. In a larger strategic sense, HOPE 2.0 shows the urgent need of a data-centric mission integration approach for the military, intelligence, and space communities. TENCAP’s rapid development approach is fully aligned with DoD’s Software Acquisition Pathway and will be essential to contribute to national priorities such as deterrence in the Pacific and Golden Dome for America, keeping our military the best in the world.”







About SAIC









SAIC



® is a premier Fortune 500 mission integrator focused on advancing the power of technology and innovation to serve and protect our world. Our robust portfolio of offerings across the defense, space, civilian and intelligence markets includes secure high-end solutions in mission IT, enterprise IT, engineering services and professional services. We integrate emerging technology, rapidly and securely, into mission critical operations that modernize and enable critical national imperatives.





We are approximately 24,000 strong; driven by mission, united by purpose, and inspired by opportunities. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has annual revenues of approximately $7.5 billion. For more information, visit



saic.com



. For ongoing news, please visit our



newsroom



.







Media Contact:







Darryn C. James







Darryn.C.James@saic.com









Forward-Looking Statements







Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements in this release contain or are based on “forward-looking” information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by words such as “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “guidance,” and similar words or phrases. Forward-looking statements in this release may include, among others, estimates of future revenues, operating income, earnings, earnings per share, charges, total contract value, backlog, outstanding shares and cash flows, as well as statements about future dividends, share repurchases and other capital deployment plans. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risk, uncertainties and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially from the guidance and other forward-looking statements made in this release as a result of various factors. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause or contribute to these material differences include those discussed in the “Risk Factors,” “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Legal Proceedings” sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated in any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC, which may be viewed or obtained through the Investor Relations section of our website at saic.com or on the SEC’s website at sec.gov. Due to such risks, uncertainties and assumptions you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. SAIC expressly disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statement provided in this release to reflect subsequent events, actual results or changes in SAIC’s expectations. SAIC also disclaims any duty to comment upon or correct information that may be contained in reports published by investment analysts or others.



