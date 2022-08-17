SAIC Secures $319 Mln Falconer Program Contract From US Air Force

(RTTNews) - Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) announced Wednesday that it has been awarded the $319 million Falconer Air Operations Center (AOC) Weapon System Sustainment contract by the U.S. Air Force.

The SAIC team will partner with Kessel Run, a Division within the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center's (AFLCMC) Digital Directorate, to provide Air Operations Centers around the globe with a reliable, secure and modernized mission system to plan and conduct air operations.

AFLCMC Kessel Run chose SAIC as the systems integrator to maximize the current Falconer system's operational capability while transforming it into a modernized, highly capable and sustainable system.

SAIC will operate, maintain and modernize the Falconer weapon system with comprehensive engineering and technical innovation, including cloud assessment, planning and migration services.

The Falconer program assists Air Force component commanders in planning, directing and assessing air, space and cyberspace operations. The AOC ingests, analyzes and disseminates command, control and intelligence data to support operations.

