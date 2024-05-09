SAIC Secures $232 Mln U.S. Army Contract To Develop Electronic Warfare Systems

(RTTNews) - Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) announced on Thursday that it secured a five-year contract worth $232 million to develop signals intelligence and electronic warfare systems for the U.S. Army.

Under this agreement, SAIC will pinpoint gaps, vulnerabilities, and threats, and propose strategies and solutions in various intelligence areas.

Josh Jackson, the executive vice president of the Army Business Group at SAIC, stated that the company will enhance its support for the U.S. Army at Aberdeen Proving Ground by tackling these crucial emerging battlefield challenges.

This contract was granted to SAIC through the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center's multiple-award contract vehicle.

