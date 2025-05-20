SAIC Scheduled to Release First Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Results on June 2, 2025

SAIC will release Q1 FY2026 results on June 2, 2025, discussing them in a public webcast at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Quiver AI Summary

Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) will release its first quarter fiscal year 2026 results on June 2, 2025, prior to the market opening. Following the release, SAIC's executive management will hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time to discuss the financial and operational results, which will be accessible via a webcast on the company's Investor Relations website. The company will not offer dial-in access, and a supplemental presentation will be available online. After the call, an audio replay of the webcast can also be accessed. SAIC, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in Reston, Virginia, focuses on mission integration across various sectors including defense and intelligence, with approximately 24,000 employees and annual revenues of about $7.5 billion.

Potential Positives

SAIC will release its first quarter fiscal year 2026 results, indicating ongoing transparency and communication with investors.

The conference call allows for public engagement and accessibility through a webcast, enhancing the company's investor relations.

SAIC emphasizes its position as a premier mission integrator in critical sectors such as defense and intelligence, reinforcing its strong market presence.

The company reports significant annual revenues of approximately $7.5 billion, showcasing its financial stability and growth potential.

Potential Negatives

The company is only providing webcast access for theearnings call which may limit accessibility for some investors and stakeholders who prefer dial-in options.



The press release emphasizes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, potentially indicating financial instability or unpredictability ahead.



There is no clarity on expected financial performance; reliance on forward-looking statements may lead to skepticism about the company's guidance and actual results.

FAQ

When will SAIC release its first quarter fiscal year 2026 results?

SAIC will issue its first quarter fiscal year 2026 results before market open on Monday, June 2, 2025.

How can I access the SAICearnings conference call

The conference call will be webcast publicly through the Investors Relations section of the SAIC website; dial-in access will not be available.

What time will the SAICearnings callbegin?

The SAICearnings callwill begin at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on June 2, 2025.

Will a replay of the SAICearnings callbe available?

Yes, an on-demand audio replay of the webcast will be accessible on the SAIC Investors Relations website after the call concludes.

What is SAIC's primary focus and portfolio?

SAIC focuses on advancing technology and innovation in defense, space, civilian, and intelligence markets, with secure mission IT solutions.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$SAIC Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SAIC stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SAIC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GERALD E. CONNOLLY has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 05/13, 02/05.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$SAIC Insider Trading Activity

$SAIC insiders have traded $SAIC stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 14 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SAIC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KATHARINA G. MCFARLAND sold 3,239 shares for an estimated $381,230

TONI TOWNES-WHITLEY (Chief Executive Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 2,000 shares for an estimated $223,332 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. PRABU NATARAJAN (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $219,098

BARBARA SUPPLEE (EVP, Navy) has made 2 purchases buying 785 shares for an estimated $88,912 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. VINCENT P. DIFRONZO (EVP,-Air Force & Comb Commands) has made 2 purchases buying 747 shares for an estimated $81,872 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MILFORD W MCGUIRT purchased 500 shares for an estimated $55,290

JAMES REAGAN purchased 450 shares for an estimated $50,446

CAROLYN B HANDLON purchased 230 shares for an estimated $25,284

GARTH GRAHAM purchased 215 shares for an estimated $25,101

SRINIVAS ATTILI (EVP, Civilian) has made 2 purchases buying 200 shares for an estimated $22,516 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. HILARY HAGEMAN (EVP General Counsel, Secretary) purchased 100 shares for an estimated $10,974

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SAIC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 209 institutional investors add shares of $SAIC stock to their portfolio, and 243 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$SAIC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SAIC in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Goldman Sachs issued a "Sell" rating on 12/05/2024

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 11/26/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SAIC, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SAIC forecast page.

$SAIC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SAIC recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $SAIC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $130.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Sheila Kahyaoglu from Jefferies set a target price of $130.0 on 05/15/2025

on 05/15/2025 Gavin Parsons from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $124.0 on 12/05/2024

on 12/05/2024 Gavin Parsons from UBS set a target price of $134.0 on 12/02/2024

Full Release



RESTON, Va., May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Science Applications International Corp. (NASDAQ:



SAIC



) is scheduled to issue its first quarter fiscal year 2026 results before market open on Monday, June 2, 2025. SAIC executive management will discuss operational and financial results in a conference call beginning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time, following the issuance of the company’s earnings press release.





The conference call will be webcast simultaneously to the public through a link on the



Investors Relations section of the SAIC website



. The company will only provide webcast access, “dial-in” access will not be available, and a supplemental presentation will be available to the public through links provided on the website.





After the call concludes, an on-demand audio replay of the webcast can be accessed on the



SAIC Investors Relations website



.







About SAIC









SAIC



® is a premier Fortune 500 mission integrator focused on advancing the power of technology and innovation to serve and protect our world. Our robust portfolio of offerings across the defense, space, civilian and intelligence markets include secure high-end solutions in mission IT, enterprise IT, engineering services and professional services. We integrate emerging technology, rapidly and securely, into mission critical operations that modernize and enable critical national imperatives.





We are approximately 24,000 strong; driven by mission, united by purpose, and inspired by opportunities. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has annual revenues of approximately $7.5 billion. For more information, visit



saic.com



. For ongoing news, please visit our



newsroom



.







Forward-Looking Statements







Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements in this release contain or are based on “forward-looking” information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by words such as “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “guidance,” and similar words or phrases. Forward-looking statements in this release may include, among others, estimates of future revenues, operating income, earnings, earnings per share, charges, total contract value, backlog, outstanding shares and cash flows, as well as statements about future dividends, share repurchases and other capital deployment plans. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risk, uncertainties and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially from the guidance and other forward-looking statements made in this release as a result of various factors. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause or contribute to these material differences include those discussed in the “Risk Factors,” “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Legal Proceedings” sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated in any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC, which may be viewed or obtained through the Investor Relations section of our website at saic.com or on the SEC’s website at sec.gov. Due to such risks, uncertainties and assumptions you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. SAIC expressly disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statement provided in this release to reflect subsequent events, actual results or changes in SAIC’s expectations. SAIC also disclaims any duty to comment upon or correct information that may be contained in reports published by investment analysts or others.







Media Contact:







Kara Ross





703.362.6046 |



kara.g.ross@saic.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.