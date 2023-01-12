Markets
SAIC Receives 5-year, $349 Mln Contract From US Navy

January 12, 2023 — 08:37 am EST

(RTTNews) - Science Applications International Corporation, Inc. or SAIC (SAIC), a technology firm, said on Thursday that it has bagged a five-year, $349 million contract from the U.S. Navy.

The contract is for the company to continue supporting In-Service Engineering Agent (ISEA) functions for Afloat and Ashore Tactical Networks (TACNET) of the Navy in San Diego.

The contract services include management, engineering, technical, integrated logistics, configuration management, and life cycle support for afloat and ashore TACNET and command, control, communications, computers, and intelligence systems.

For over 15 years, SAIC has supported the Navy's TACNET program.

