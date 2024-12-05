SAIC raises FY25 adjusted EPS view to $8.50-$8.65 from $8.10-$8.30

Consensus $8.19. Sees revenue $7.425B-$7.475B, consensus $7.4B.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on SAIC:
- SAIC reports Q3 adjusted EPS $2.61, consensus $2.16
- SAIC board authorizes $1.2B share repurchase program
- Is SAIC a Buy, Before Earnings?
- Trump Trade: Tesla upgraded with ‘world changed,’ BofA sees investor optimism
- Tesla upgraded, Autodesk initiated: Wall Street’s top analyst calls
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.