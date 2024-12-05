SAIC price target raised to $154 from $147 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo raised the firm’s price target on SAIC (SAIC) to $154 from $147 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares after its Q3 earnings beat and guidance raise. The quarter included one-time benefits along with a light book to bill and free cash flow, and an inflection in bookings and growth heading into FY26 is seen as “key” for the stock to work, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

