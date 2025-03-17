SAIC Pre-Market Stock Up Nearly 7% On Increased Earnings Outlook Above View

(RTTNews) - Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC), an IT company, on Monday revised up its annual earnings guidance above analysts' estimates.

Excluding items, for the full-year 2026, the company now expects earnings of $9.10 to $9.30 per share, higher than the earlier guidance of $8.90 to $9.10 per share. On average, analysts polled forecast SAIC to post income of $9.08 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company now projects adjusted EBITDA of $715 to $735 million, compared with the earlier outlook of around $720 million.

Annual revenue is now anticipated to be in the range of $7.60 to $7.75 billion, compared with the prior expectation of $7.55 to $7.75 billion. Analysts, on average, expect the firm to generate annual revenue of $7.64 billion.

For the full-year 2025, SAIC has recorded adjusted income per share of $9.13, on revenue of $7.479 billion.

The Board will pay a cash dividend of $0.37 per share on April 25 to stockholders of record as of April 11.

SAIC was up by 6.94 percent at $111.68 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

