SAIC Partners with ServiceNow to Enhance Government IT Risk Reduction and Mission Operations

SAIC partners with ServiceNow to enhance IT resilience for U.S. government agencies using AI-driven solutions.

Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) has announced a new partnership with ServiceNow aimed at enhancing government risk reduction efforts for mission operations. The collaboration will integrate ServiceNow's innovative AI Platform into SAIC’s mission labs, allowing U.S. armed forces, intelligence, and civilian agencies to transition from reactive IT risk management to autonomous resilience. This initiative focuses on real-time intelligence for better decision-making, automation, and reducing outages. Both companies aim to enable customers to expedite the development and deployment of secure IT services that meet contemporary demands and future challenges. SAIC's dedication to delivering transformative, enterprise-scale solutions is underscored by its leading role in implementing ServiceNow across various government sectors.

Potential Positives

Announcement of a strategic collaboration with ServiceNow to enhance risk reduction for government mission operations, which positions SAIC as a leader in tech-enabled solutions for U.S. armed forces and agencies.

Integration of ServiceNow's AI Platform into SAIC’s mission labs, fostering a more resilient IT infrastructure for clients and improving decision-making with real-time intelligence.

SAIC's role as an Elite partner of ServiceNow signifies strong capabilities and established trust within defense, civilian, and intelligence markets, enhancing business credibility.

Access to cutting-edge solutions for the U.S. Navy and various civilian agencies, potentially expanding SAIC's market reach and solidifying long-term relationships with government customers.

Potential Negatives

Over-reliance on forward-looking statements may lead to misinterpretation of the company's actual future performance, highlighting potential instability or uncertainty in its projections.

Collaboration with ServiceNow suggests a need for external partnerships to deliver technological innovations, which may indicate internal resource or capability limitations.

The statement about enabling a "zero outages, downtime or incidents" future sets high expectations that could be challenging to meet, posing a risk of reputational damage if not achieved.

FAQ

What is the purpose of the SAIC and ServiceNow collaboration?

The collaboration aims to enhance government risk reduction efforts by integrating AI for autonomous resilience in mission operations.

How will the new offering benefit government agencies?

The offering will enable faster delivery of secure IT services, enhancing operational efficiency and helping agencies achieve mission-critical objectives.

What technologies are integrated into SAIC's mission labs?

The integration includes ServiceNow’s AI Platform, facilitating real-time intelligence, decision-making, issue prediction, and process automation.

Who will have access to these new solutions?

The solutions will be available to the U.S. Navy, civilian agencies, and state and local governments for improved mission success.

Where can I find more information on this collaboration?

For more details, visit SAIC's website at saic.com to learn how this supports government digital transformation.

$SAIC Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SAIC stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SAIC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GERALD E. CONNOLLY has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 05/13, 02/05.

$SAIC Insider Trading Activity

$SAIC insiders have traded $SAIC stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 12 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SAIC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KATHARINA G. MCFARLAND sold 3,239 shares for an estimated $381,230

TONI TOWNES-WHITLEY (Chief Executive Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 2,000 shares for an estimated $223,332 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. PRABU NATARAJAN (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $219,098

VINCENT P. DIFRONZO (EVP,-Air Force & Comb Commands) purchased 597 shares for an estimated $64,984

MILFORD W MCGUIRT purchased 500 shares for an estimated $55,290

JAMES REAGAN purchased 450 shares for an estimated $50,446

BARBARA SUPPLEE (EVP, Navy) purchased 360 shares for an estimated $39,459

CAROLYN B HANDLON purchased 230 shares for an estimated $25,284

GARTH GRAHAM purchased 215 shares for an estimated $25,101

SRINIVAS ATTILI (EVP, Civilian) has made 2 purchases buying 200 shares for an estimated $21,377 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. HILARY HAGEMAN (EVP General Counsel, Secretary) purchased 100 shares for an estimated $10,974

$SAIC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 204 institutional investors add shares of $SAIC stock to their portfolio, and 198 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$SAIC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SAIC recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $SAIC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $117.5.

Here are some recent targets:

David Strauss from Barclays set a target price of $105.0 on 06/09/2025

on 06/09/2025 Sheila Kahyaoglu from Jefferies set a target price of $130.0 on 05/15/2025

Full Release



RESTON, Va., July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Science Applications International Corp. (NASDAQ:



SAIC



) announced a strategic collaboration with ServiceNow for a new government risk reduction effort (RRE) offering for mission operations. The new offering will integrate into SAIC’s mission labs to help U.S. armed forces, intelligence and civilian agencies shift their IT risk efforts from a reactive function to autonomous resilience and no-fail mission environments.





By leveraging the innovation of the ServiceNow AI Platform and integrating it directly into SAIC's mission labs – collaborative, hands-on environments to design, test and validate solutions against real-world mission scenarios – the two companies are delivering real-time intelligence for decision-making, issue prediction and process automation to drive a critical future of zero outages, downtime or incidents. A pillar of the partnership is enabling customers to directly work with both companies to rapidly develop, test and seamlessly deploy secure, outcome-based IT services – ensuring a faster delivery of capabilities and tools that are scalable to meet today’s demands while anticipating tomorrow’s challenges.





“Our collaboration with ServiceNow is focused on bringing commercial grade technology, including agentic AI, that unlock efficiencies to the government,” said Josh Jackson, SAIC executive vice president of Army Business Group. “By combining our mission integration approach with ServiceNow’s innovative AI platform, we’re equipping agencies with the tools they need to accelerate modernization and provide positive user experiences.”





“By working with SAIC we can deliver transformative solutions to the Army and broader defense and government community by accelerating mission success through innovation, automation and a focused effort to reduce technical debt. Together, with ServiceNow’s AI Platform for business transformation and SAIC’s defense expertise, we’re enabling a more agile, efficient and forward-looking digital future in meeting the government’s mission,” said Mark Jones, Director, Army & Mission Commands at ServiceNow.





As an Elite partner of ServiceNow, SAIC brings proven capability across multiple product lines and mission environments to deliver transformative solutions at an enterprise scale for exceptional customer success within defense, civilian and intelligence markets. SAIC currently leads the largest federal implementation of ServiceNow through its work on the Army Enterprise Service Management Platform (AESMP) to improve Army operations and processes through enhanced Virtual Agent capabilities and demonstrating the company’s ability to operationalize complex, enterprise-scale solutions at the highest levels of government. The company’s collaboration with ServiceNow also offers the U.S. Navy, civilian agencies and state and local governments access to cutting-edge solutions to meet their mission-critical objectives more effectively.





For more information about this collaboration and how it supports government digital transformation, visit



SAIC.com



.







About SAIC









SAIC



® is a premier Fortune 500 mission integrator focused on advancing the power of technology and innovation to serve and protect our world. Our robust portfolio of offerings across the defense, space, civilian and intelligence markets includes secure high-end solutions in mission IT, enterprise IT, engineering services and professional services. We integrate emerging technology, rapidly and securely, into mission critical operations that modernize and enable critical national imperatives.





We are approximately 24,000 strong; driven by mission, united by purpose, and inspired by opportunities. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has annual revenues of approximately $7.5 billion. For more information, visit



saic.com



. For ongoing news, please visit our



newsroom



.







Media Contact:







Caralyn Duke







Caralyn.duke@saic.com









Forward-Looking Statements







Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements in this release contain or are based on “forward-looking” information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by words such as “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “guidance,” and similar words or phrases. Forward-looking statements in this release may include, among others, estimates of future revenues, operating income, earnings, earnings per share, charges, total contract value, backlog, outstanding shares and cash flows, as well as statements about future dividends, share repurchases and other capital deployment plans. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risk, uncertainties and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially from the guidance and other forward-looking statements made in this release as a result of various factors. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause or contribute to these material differences include those discussed in the “Risk Factors,” “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Legal Proceedings” sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated in any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC, which may be viewed or obtained through the Investor Relations section of our website at saic.com or on the SEC’s website at sec.gov. Due to such risks, uncertainties and assumptions you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. SAIC expressly disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statement provided in this release to reflect subsequent events, actual results or changes in SAIC’s expectations. SAIC also disclaims any duty to comment upon or correct information that may be contained in reports published by investment analysts or others.



