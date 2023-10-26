SAIC Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Science Applications International Corp (Symbol: SAIC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $108.36, changing hands as high as $109.05 per share. Science Applications International Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SAIC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SAIC's low point in its 52 week range is $95.425 per share, with $123.53 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $108.25.

