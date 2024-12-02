News & Insights

Stocks

SAIC initiated with a Neutral at UBS

December 02, 2024 — 05:50 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

UBS analyst Gavin Parsons initiated coverage of SAIC (SAIC) with a Neutral rating and $134 price target as the firm initiates coverage on on Government IT & Services stocks. Government austerity is not the firm’s base-case scenario in the current environment of elevated global geopolitical tension and rapid technological advancement, and the 20% de-rating in stocks since the election may ultimately prove overdone, but UBS sees more headline risk than re- rate potential over the next year and as a result, believes it is too early to broadly buy the selloff, the analyst tells investors in a research note. With a likely choppier government environment, UBS recommends waiting for further progress on bookings and margins.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SAIC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SAIC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.