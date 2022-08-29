Markets
SAIC Gets Around $400 Mln Worth National Security And Space Contracts In Q2

(RTTNews) - Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) Monday said it has received around $400 million in national security and space contract awards for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023.

This is in addition to the previously announced $319 million Falconer Air Operations Center Weapon System Sustainment contract with the U.S. Air Force.

The contract awards consist largely of systems integration and delivery work, new cloud programs and JADC2 efforts.

Michael LaRouche, president National Security and Space Sector at SAIC, said, "This quarter included revolutionary technical awards that set us apart from our peers in critical areas like digital engineering, multi-cloud and JADC2."

