SAIC Gets Approx. $400 Mln In National Security And Space Contract Awards In Q2

(RTTNews) - Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) said the company has received approximately $400 million in national security and space contract awards for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 in addition to the $319 million Falconer Air Operations Center Weapon System Sustainment contract. The company noted that the contract awards consist largely of systems integration and delivery work, new cloud programs and JADC2 efforts.

Michael LaRouche, president National Security and Space Sector at SAIC, stated: "This quarter included revolutionary technical awards that set us apart from our peers in critical areas like digital engineering, multi-cloud and JADC2."

