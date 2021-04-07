Markets
SAIC Gets $3.6 Bln Contract From U.S. Army - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) announced the U.S. Army awarded a $3.6 billion contract to continue providing engineering services supporting hardware-in-the-loop and modeling & simulation development for the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command, Aviation & Missile Center, Software, Simulation, Systems Engineering and Integration Directorate.

The contract enables SAIC to continue providing engineering services supporting the full life cycle for AvMC HWIL techniques for development and testing of embedded systems, as well as for force protection, trainers, and virtual, interactive and multimedia systems.

