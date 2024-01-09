SAIC Gets $375 Mln Navy Contract - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) said the U.S. Navy has awarded a $375 million contract to continue providing Command, Control, Communications, Computers Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance fielding and integration on land-based vehicle platforms to support Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic. Under the five-year contract, the company will support NIWC Atlantic with production-engineering, integration, installation, logistical and programmatic support required to enable C4ISR fielding and integration on numerous land-based vehicle platforms across multiple Department of Defense services.

"SAIC is proud to continue supporting this important mission," said Barbara Supplee, senior vice president, Navy Business Group at SAIC.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.