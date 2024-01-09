News & Insights

SAIC

SAIC Gets $375 Mln Navy Contract - Quick Facts

January 09, 2024 — 08:31 am EST

(RTTNews) - Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) said the U.S. Navy has awarded a $375 million contract to continue providing Command, Control, Communications, Computers Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance fielding and integration on land-based vehicle platforms to support Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic. Under the five-year contract, the company will support NIWC Atlantic with production-engineering, integration, installation, logistical and programmatic support required to enable C4ISR fielding and integration on numerous land-based vehicle platforms across multiple Department of Defense services.

"SAIC is proud to continue supporting this important mission," said Barbara Supplee, senior vice president, Navy Business Group at SAIC.

