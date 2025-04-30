SAIC Establishes Strategic Partnership with Bluescape to Enhance Virtual Collaboration for Department of Defense and Government Agencies

SAIC partners with Bluescape to provide a secure virtual workspace for the Department of Defense and other agencies.

Quiver AI Summary

Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) has announced a partnership with Bluescape to provide an unlimited virtual workspace for the Department of Defense and various government agencies. This strategic alliance aims to integrate Bluescape's advanced collaborative operations platform into SAIC's offerings, enabling secure data sharing, visual planning, and mission coordination. The platform is compliant with FedRAMP Moderate+ and authorized by the DoD for Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) data, facilitating real-time collaboration among dispersed teams. Both companies emphasized the importance of these tools in enhancing mission command and response capabilities in the face of complex national security challenges. Bluescape's platform is designed to streamline processes without requiring a complete overhaul of existing systems, thereby improving efficiency and decision-making among users.

Potential Positives

SAIC has established a strategic partnership with Bluescape to provide a secure, unlimited virtual workspace to the Department of Defense and other governmental agencies, enhancing its offerings in advanced technology solutions.

The integration of Bluescape's dual-use technology enables improved knowledge sharing, visual planning, and data analysis, which are critical for national security missions.

Bluescape's platform is authorized for operation at FedRAMP Moderate+ and by the DoD at IL4/IL5 for Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) data, which demonstrates compliance with high security standards.

This collaboration allows SAIC to leverage a scalable solution that can accommodate large-scale government organizations and facilitate real-time collaboration and decision-making across dispersed teams.

Potential Negatives

Press release emphasizes reliance on a commercial platform (Bluescape) for critical mission operations, which could raise concerns about security and dependence on third-party technology.

Vagueness in the specifics of how the partnership will significantly improve current operations or address existing challenges within the DoD and related agencies.

Potential for apprehension regarding the scalability and effectiveness of integrating Bluescape across various government agencies, given the complexities of inter-agency collaboration.

FAQ

What is the partnership between SAIC and Bluescape about?

The partnership aims to integrate Bluescape's virtual workspace into SAIC's services for the Department of Defense and other agencies.

How does Bluescape enhance collaboration for mission-critical operations?

Bluescape provides a secure, centralized platform that allows teams to share information, plan, and coordinate missions effectively.

What are the security features of Bluescape's platform?

Bluescape is authorized to operate at FedRAMP Moderate+ and by the DoD at IL4/IL5 for Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) data.

Who can benefit from using Bluescape's technology?

Bluescape's platform is beneficial for warfighters, decision-makers, and government organizations needing secure collaboration and data sharing.

What advantages does Bluescape offer for distributed teams?

Bluescape allows for persistent workspaces, enabling teams to maintain records of decisions and streamline future project workflows.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



RESTON, Va., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Science Applications International Corp. (NASDAQ:





SAIC





) – a mission integrator for delivering advanced technology solutions to the government – announced today that it has established a strategic partnership with



Bluescape



® – a collaborative operations platform – to bring a commercially-developed, unlimited virtual workspace to the Department of Defense (DoD), space, intelligence and civilian agencies. The innovative alliance delivers Bluescape’s best-in-class, dual-use technology for today’s critical national security missions to SAIC’s vast ecosystem.





Through the alliance, SAIC will seamlessly integrate Bluescape’s government-compliant unlimited virtual workspace to securely bring data, individuals and applications together for knowledge sharing, visual planning, data analysis and effective mission coordination. The platform is authorized to operate at FedRAMP Moderate+ and by the DoD at IL4/IL5 for CUI data – empowering dispersed teams to share, organize, and interact with critical intel for accelerated decision advantage and response times.





More than just a collaboration tool, Bluescape is a trusted, secure and scalable collaborative operations platform that creates a common operating picture by unifying teams and information streams, providing a centralized, visual workspace for real-time collaboration, information sharing and decision-making. It provides a highly secure, virtual workspace for exchanging information, integrating mission applications and producing content jointly. Bluescape is a commercial platform that enables warfighters and decision-makers to deliver mission outcomes. It can be used across enterprise IT systems, operational forces and interagency or mission partners.





“Today’s warfighters and intelligence community decision-makers face a myriad of complex national security challenges that continually reinforce the imperative need for advanced, secure and efficient solutions,” said Bob Ritchie, SAIC Chief Technology Officer. “Combining Bluescape’s secure and collaborative insight platform with SAIC’s mission-oriented commercial delivery provides the adaptability, speed and decision advantage our government customers require.”





“Bluescape enhances every aspect of mission command and coordinated response. It can accommodate large-scale government organizations and the ability to onboard thousands of users simultaneously,” explained Norm Litterini, Vice President of Public Sector Channels and Partners for Bluescape. “It eliminates the “place problem” that can be a challenge in mission partner environments and across dispersed workforces.”





Bluescape workspaces are persistent and repeatable, so the information and actions taken remain intact after a meeting concludes, providing an automatic record of how decisions were made to jump-start future project work. The platform also allows for the use of existing processes and tools under one secure environment – eliminating the need for a complete overhaul and delay in operations.







About SAIC









SAIC



® is a premier Fortune 500 mission integrator focused on advancing the power of technology and innovation to serve and protect our world. Our robust portfolio of offerings across the defense, space, civilian and intelligence markets includes secure high-end solutions in mission IT, enterprise IT, engineering services and professional services. We integrate emerging technology, rapidly and securely, into mission critical operations that modernize and enable critical national imperatives.





We are approximately 24,000 strong; driven by mission, united by purpose, and inspired by opportunities. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has annual revenues of approximately $7.5 billion. For more information, visit



saic.com



. For ongoing news, please visit our



newsroom



.







Media Contact







Caralyn Duke







Caralyn.duke@saic.com









Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements in this release contain or are based on “forward-looking” information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by words such as “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “guidance,” and similar words or phrases. Forward-looking statements in this release may include, among others, estimates of future revenues, operating income, earnings, earnings per share, charges, total contract value, backlog, outstanding shares and cash flows, as well as statements about future dividends, share repurchases and other capital deployment plans. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risk, uncertainties and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially from the guidance and other forward-looking statements made in this release as a result of various factors. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause or contribute to these material differences include those discussed in the “Risk Factors,” “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Legal Proceedings” sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated in any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC, which may be viewed or obtained through the Investor Relations section of our website at



saic.com



or on the SEC’s website at



sec.gov



. Due to such risks, uncertainties and assumptions you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. SAIC expressly disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statement provided in this release to reflect subsequent events, actual results or changes in SAIC’s expectations. SAIC also disclaims any duty to comment upon or correct information that may be contained in reports published by investment analysts or others.







About Bluescape







Bluescape is the mission-ready visual workplace. Bluescape empowers distributed teams with easy-to-use tools to bring agility to complex processes—eliminating miscommunications, missed deadlines, and wasted time. Available as both FedRAMP authorized cloud solution and air-gapped software, Bluescape is built for the security needs of the public sector. Customers include Fortune 100 companies and government agencies. Bluescape is headquartered in Chicago, IL. For more information on how Bluescape drives innovation and transformation in government and commercial organizations, visit



bluescape.com.



Follow us on



LinkedIn.









Media Contact







Josette Oder Moynihan







Josette.moynihan@bluescape.com





