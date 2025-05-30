SAIC Declares Cash Dividend of $0.37 Per Share, Payable July 25, 2025

SAIC announces a cash dividend of $0.37 per share, payable July 25, 2025, continuing quarterly dividend payments subject to board approval.

Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) announced a cash dividend of $0.37 per share of common stock, set to be paid on July 25, 2025, to stockholders on record as of July 11, 2025. The company plans to continue quarterly dividends, with future declarations dependent on various factors including earnings and financial conditions, as determined by the board of directors. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC is a leading Fortune 500 mission integrator specializing in technology solutions across defense, space, civilian, and intelligence sectors, with annual revenues nearing $7.5 billion and a workforce of approximately 24,000 employees.

SAIC’s board of directors declared a cash dividend of $0.37 per share, demonstrating the company's commitment to returning value to its shareholders.

The intent to continue paying dividends on a quarterly basis indicates a stable financial outlook and confidence in future earnings and cash flow.

With annual revenues of approximately $7.5 billion, SAIC's robust financial performance supports its ability to distribute dividends and invest in growth opportunities.

The declaration of future dividends is contingent upon various factors, which introduces uncertainty regarding the company's ability to maintain consistent shareholder returns.

Warnings regarding the risk and uncertainty associated with forward-looking statements may lead to reduced investor confidence in the company's future performance.

Disclaiming any duty to update forward-looking statements could be perceived as a lack of commitment to transparency, potentially troubling investors seeking reassurance about the company's future outlook.

$SAIC Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SAIC stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SAIC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GERALD E. CONNOLLY has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 05/13, 02/05.

$SAIC Insider Trading Activity

$SAIC insiders have traded $SAIC stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 14 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SAIC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KATHARINA G. MCFARLAND sold 3,239 shares for an estimated $381,230

TONI TOWNES-WHITLEY (Chief Executive Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 2,000 shares for an estimated $223,332 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. PRABU NATARAJAN (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $219,098

BARBARA SUPPLEE (EVP, Navy) has made 2 purchases buying 785 shares for an estimated $88,912 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. VINCENT P. DIFRONZO (EVP,-Air Force & Comb Commands) has made 2 purchases buying 747 shares for an estimated $81,872 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MILFORD W MCGUIRT purchased 500 shares for an estimated $55,290

JAMES REAGAN purchased 450 shares for an estimated $50,446

CAROLYN B HANDLON purchased 230 shares for an estimated $25,284

GARTH GRAHAM purchased 215 shares for an estimated $25,101

SRINIVAS ATTILI (EVP, Civilian) has made 2 purchases buying 200 shares for an estimated $22,516 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. HILARY HAGEMAN (EVP General Counsel, Secretary) purchased 100 shares for an estimated $10,974

$SAIC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 209 institutional investors add shares of $SAIC stock to their portfolio, and 244 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$SAIC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SAIC in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Goldman Sachs issued a "Sell" rating on 12/05/2024

$SAIC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SAIC recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $SAIC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $130.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Sheila Kahyaoglu from Jefferies set a target price of $130.0 on 05/15/2025

on 05/15/2025 Gavin Parsons from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $124.0 on 12/05/2024

on 12/05/2024 Gavin Parsons from UBS set a target price of $134.0 on 12/02/2024

RESTON, Va., May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Science Applications International Corp. (NASDAQ:



SAIC



) announced today that the company’s board of directors declared a cash dividend of $0.37 per share of the company’s common stock payable on July 25, 2025 to stockholders of record on July 11, 2025.





SAIC intends to continue paying dividends on a quarterly basis, although the declaration of any future dividends will be determined by the board of directors each quarter and will depend on earnings, financial condition, capital requirements and other factors.







About SAIC









SAIC



® is a premier Fortune 500 mission integrator focused on advancing the power of technology and innovation to serve and protect our world. Our robust portfolio of offerings across the defense, space, civilian and intelligence markets includes secure high-end solutions in mission IT, enterprise IT, engineering services and professional services. We integrate emerging technology, rapidly and securely, into mission critical operations that modernize and enable critical national imperatives.





We are approximately 24,000 strong; driven by mission, united by purpose, and inspired by opportunities. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has annual revenues of approximately $7.5 billion. For more information, visit



saic.com



. For ongoing news, please visit our



newsroom



.







Media Contact:







Kara Ross







publicrelations@saic.com









Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements in this release contain or are based on “forward-looking” information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by words such as “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “guidance,” and similar words or phrases. Forward-looking statements in this release may include, among others, estimates of future revenues, operating income, earnings, earnings per share, charges, total contract value, backlog, outstanding shares and cash flows, as well as statements about future dividends, share repurchases and other capital deployment plans. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risk, uncertainties and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially from the guidance and other forward-looking statements made in this release as a result of various factors. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause or contribute to these material differences include those discussed in the “Risk Factors,” “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Legal Proceedings” sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated in any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC, which may be viewed or obtained through the Investor Relations section of our website at



saic.com



or on the SEC’s website at



sec.gov



. Due to such risks, uncertainties and assumptions you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. SAIC expressly disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statement provided in this release to reflect subsequent events, actual results or changes in SAIC’s expectations. SAIC also disclaims any duty to comment upon or correct information that may be contained in reports published by investment analysts or others.



