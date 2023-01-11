SAIC Bags Multi-year Federal Aviation Administration's IDIQ Contract

(RTTNews) - Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC), a technology firm, announced on Wednesday that it has bagged an indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity, or IDIQ contract from the Federal Aviation Administration or FAA.

SAIC is one of 15 firms selected for the $2.3 billion shared-ceiling, multi-award IDIQ contract.

The contract has a base period of performance of 36 months, followed by a three-year option and two two-year option periods.

According to the contract terms, the company will undertake work primarily in the metropolitan Washington, D.C. area and at the FAA Technical Center in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

