SAIC Bags $928 Mln Multi-Year Contract

(RTTNews) - Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) said on Wednesday that it has bagged a $928 million Hyper-Innovative Operational Prototype Engineering, or HOPE, 2.0 contract to support of the U.S. Air Force Tactical Exploitation of National Capabilities, or AF TENCAP.

This five-year contract is scheduled to start in July. The HOPE 2.0 contract integrates intelligence community capabilities with urgent department of defense operational needs.

SAIC will provide research, development, test, and evaluation mission engineering services to support AF TENCAP to create near program of record ready prototypes for improved warfighting superiority.

Incorporating warfighter feedback, SAIC will support rapid prototype development and mission integration for AF TENCAP and its 65 agencies and commands across the department of defense and intelligence community.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.