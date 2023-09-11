News & Insights

SAIC Bags $574 Mln Contract To Modernize Critical Radars Of USSF

September 11, 2023

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC), a technology firm, said on Monday that it has received a $574 million contract from the United States Space Force or USSF, to support its Ground Based Radar Maintenance and Sustainment Services or GMASS.

With this, SAIC will modernize critical radars for key Space Force missions.

SAIC will provide ongoing sustainment and modification of the GMASS contract-covered systems, including upgraded early warning radars, the perimeter acquisition radar attack characterization system, and all associated systems and equipment.

In addition, SAIC will help further modernize critical missile warning and space domain awareness radars for key Space Force missions.

