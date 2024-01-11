SAIC Bags $156 Mln Contract From U.S. Army Reserve

(RTTNews) - Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) said on Thursday that it has bagged a $156 million contract to provide system support to the U.S. Army Reserve Command or USARC through their United States Army Reserve Command Information Technology Support Services or USARC ITSS II contract.

Under this contract, SAIC will support USARC's mission by consolidating enterprise IT services at a global scale through standardized, responsive and cost-effective solutions.

"The USARC ITSS II program will be managed out of Fort Liberty, North Carolina, and provide a wide range of IT services for over 65,000 users across over 700 locations, primarily in the U.S. with additional sites in Asia, Europe, Pacific region and Puerto Rico," SAIC said.

SAIC was trading up by 0.29 percent at $128.05 per share in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

