SAIC Appoints Former Trump Advisor David Urban to Board of Directors

David Urban joins SAIC’s Board of Directors, bringing extensive strategic experience in government and corporate sectors.

Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) announced the appointment of David Urban, a former senior advisor to President Trump, to its Board of Directors, effective September 15, 2025. Urban brings extensive experience in government, military, and corporate sectors, having advised various companies on public policy, corporate governance, and risk management. He will serve on SAIC's Audit Committee, increasing the board from eleven to twelve members. SAIC's Board Chair, Donna Morea, expressed enthusiasm about Urban's deep understanding of federal missions, which is expected to be valuable as the company seeks to innovate and grow. Urban currently holds several prominent positions, including Managing Director at the BGR Group and Senior Political Commentator for CNN, and has served numerous organizations in various capacities.

Potential Positives

David Urban's appointment to the Board of Directors brings extensive experience in government, military, and corporate sectors, enhancing SAIC's strategic guidance and oversight.

His background in advising major companies on public policy and governance will strengthen SAIC’s ability to navigate complex challenges and seize growth opportunities.

The increase in board members shows SAIC's commitment to expanding its governance capabilities, which is indicative of growth and future planning.

Potential Negatives

The appointment of David Urban, a controversial political figure with ties to the Trump administration, may alienate certain stakeholders and negatively impact the company's public image.

The increase in the Board of Directors from eleven to twelve members may raise concerns about governance practices and operational efficiency.

The reliance on forward-looking statements introduces significant risk and uncertainty regarding the company's future performance, which may unsettle investors.

FAQ

Who is David Urban and what is his new role at SAIC?

David Urban is a former senior advisor to President Trump, recently appointed to SAIC's Board of Directors, effective September 15, 2025.

What expertise does David Urban bring to SAIC's Board?

Urban brings extensive experience in government, military, and private sectors, focusing on public policy, corporate governance, and strategic communications.

How many members are on SAIC's Board of Directors now?

With David Urban's appointment, SAIC's Board has increased from eleven to twelve members.

What other positions does David Urban hold?

Urban is the Managing Director at BGR Group and Of Counsel at Torridon Law, and a Senior Political Commentator for CNN.

What services does SAIC provide?

SAIC offers a range of technology and innovation services across defense, space, civilian, and intelligence markets, including mission IT and engineering services.

$SAIC Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SAIC stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SAIC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GERALD E. CONNOLLY has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 05/13, 02/05.

$SAIC Insider Trading Activity

$SAIC insiders have traded $SAIC stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 12 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SAIC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TONI TOWNES-WHITLEY (Chief Executive Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 2,000 shares for an estimated $223,332 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. PRABU NATARAJAN (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $219,098

VINCENT P. DIFRONZO (EVP,-Air Force & Comb Commands) purchased 597 shares for an estimated $64,984

MILFORD W MCGUIRT purchased 500 shares for an estimated $55,290

JAMES REAGAN purchased 450 shares for an estimated $50,446

BARBARA SUPPLEE (EVP, Navy) purchased 360 shares for an estimated $39,459

CAROLYN B HANDLON purchased 230 shares for an estimated $25,284

GARTH GRAHAM purchased 215 shares for an estimated $25,101

SRINIVAS ATTILI (EVP, Civilian) has made 2 purchases buying 200 shares for an estimated $21,377 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. HILARY HAGEMAN (EVP General Counsel, Secretary) purchased 100 shares for an estimated $10,974

$SAIC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 198 institutional investors add shares of $SAIC stock to their portfolio, and 204 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$SAIC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SAIC in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 06/24/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/04/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/15/2025

$SAIC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SAIC recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $SAIC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $130.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jonathan Siegmann from Stifel set a target price of $130.0 on 06/24/2025

on 06/24/2025 David Strauss from Barclays set a target price of $105.0 on 06/09/2025

on 06/09/2025 Matthew Akers from Wells Fargo set a target price of $137.0 on 06/04/2025

on 06/04/2025 Tobey Sommer from Truist Securities set a target price of $100.0 on 06/03/2025

on 06/03/2025 Gavin Parsons from UBS set a target price of $111.0 on 06/03/2025

on 06/03/2025 Sheila Kahyaoglu from Jefferies set a target price of $130.0 on 05/15/2025

on 05/15/2025 Seth Seifman from JP Morgan set a target price of $140.0 on 04/15/2025

RESTON, Va., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Science Applications International Corp. (NASDAQ:





SAIC





), the nation’s leading mission integrator, today announced that former senior advisor to President Trump and political strategist David Urban has been appointed to its Board of Directors, effective September 15, 2025. Urban has extensive experience across government, military, legal, private and public sectors, helping companies to navigate public policy and strategic communications challenges, as well as advising on corporate governance, risk management and organizational leadership. He will bring that wealth of expertise to his board position at SAIC. Mr. Urban has been appointed to serve on the Board’s Audit Committee and this increases SAIC’s Board from eleven to twelve members.





“I am thrilled to welcome David to the Board of Directors at SAIC,” said Donna Morea, SAIC Board Chair. “His deep understanding of the federal government’s mission will be invaluable as the company continues to innovate, drive growth and seize future opportunities.”





Urban currently holds positions as Managing Director at the BGR Group, Of Counsel at Torridon Law and is a Senior Political Commentator for CNN. He has served as a trusted advisor to companies all around the world, including Lockheed Martin, Zoom, Comcast, TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, CoinBase and 7-Eleven, among others. Urban also served as Chief of Staff to Senator Arlen Spector and as an Officer in the U.S. Army.





He is a board member on several public, private and non-profit organizations, including Virtu Financial, Eos Energy and Subcom, as well as The Kennedy Institute for the U.S. Senate and the Johnny Mac Soldiers Fund. Urban is and was the 10th Chairman of the American Battle Monuments Commission and a trustee at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point (Board of Visitors). He is a graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, holds a Master’s in Public Administration from the University of Pennsylvania and a Juris Doctor degree from Temple University.







About SAIC









SAIC



® is a premier Fortune 500 mission integrator focused on advancing the power of technology and innovation to serve and protect our world. Our robust portfolio of offerings across the defense, space, civilian and intelligence markets includes secure high-end solutions in mission IT, enterprise IT, engineering services and professional services. We integrate emerging technology, rapidly and securely, into mission critical operations that modernize and enable critical national imperatives.





We are approximately 24,000 strong; driven by mission, united by purpose, and inspired by opportunities. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has annual revenues of approximately $7.5 billion. For more information, visit



saic.com



. For ongoing news, please visit our



newsroom



.







Media Contact:







Kara Ross







kara.g.ross@saic.com









Forward-Looking Statements







Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements in this release contain or are based on “forward-looking” information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by words such as “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “guidance,” and similar words or phrases. Forward-looking statements in this release may include, among others, estimates of future revenues, operating income, earnings, earnings per share, charges, total contract value, backlog, outstanding shares and cash flows, as well as statements about future dividends, share repurchases and other capital deployment plans. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risk, uncertainties and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially from the guidance and other forward-looking statements made in this release as a result of various factors. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause or contribute to these material differences include those discussed in the “Risk Factors,” “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Legal Proceedings” sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated in any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC, which may be viewed or obtained through the Investor Relations section of our website at saic.com or on the SEC’s website at sec.gov. Due to such risks, uncertainties and assumptions you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. SAIC expressly disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statement provided in this release to reflect subsequent events, actual results or changes in SAIC’s expectations. SAIC also disclaims any duty to comment upon or correct information that may be contained in reports published by investment analysts or others.



