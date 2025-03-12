SAIC and Defense Unicorns Form Strategic Partnership to Enhance Software Delivery for the Department of Defense

SAIC and Defense Unicorns partner to enhance secure software delivery for the Department of Defense, streamlining deployment and operational readiness.

Quiver AI Summary

Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) has partnered with Defense Unicorns to enhance the delivery of secure software capabilities for the Department of Defense (DoD). By integrating Defense Unicorns’ Unicorn Delivery Service (UDS) into its software delivery ecosystem, SAIC aims to streamline application deployment across various environments, including cloud and tactical edge settings. This partnership addresses current challenges in software delivery, such as slow integration and security inconsistencies, and is expected to reduce deployment timelines from months to weeks or days. SAIC's Chief Technology Officer emphasized their commitment to innovative solutions, while Defense Unicorns' CEO highlighted the transformative potential of this collaboration for military software delivery. Overall, the partnership seeks to modernize the DoD's software capabilities and improve operational readiness for warfighters.

Potential Positives

SAIC's strategic partnership with Defense Unicorns aims to enhance the delivery of secure and scalable software capabilities for the Department of Defense, addressing critical operational needs.

The integration of Defense Unicorns’ Unicorn Delivery Service (UDS) is expected to streamline software deployment across various environments, significantly reducing delivery timelines from months to weeks or days.

This collaboration positions SAIC as a leader in modernizing defense technology by offering automated, compliant solutions that improve the efficiency of delivering mission-critical software.

SAIC's extensive experience and strong industry relationships will facilitate the successful implementation of UDS across defense programs, potentially increasing market competitiveness and driving growth.

Potential Negatives

Potential dependency on a new software delivery platform (UDS) may pose risks if integration challenges arise or if the platform underperforms, which could impact SAIC's capability to deliver mission-critical solutions seamlessly.

The press release highlights challenges in traditional software delivery methods, which may reflect negatively on SAIC's past performance and capabilities prior to this new partnership.

Emphasis on the need to address "prolonged integration timelines" and "inconsistent security standards" may indicate existing issues within SAIC's software delivery processes that could impact client confidence.

FAQ

What is the partnership between SAIC and Defense Unicorns about?

The partnership aims to enhance secure software delivery for the Department of Defense through the integration of Unicorn Delivery Service (UDS).

How will UDS improve software delivery for the DoD?

UDS streamlines application deployment, reducing delivery timelines from months to weeks or days, ensuring efficient mission readiness.

What experience does SAIC bring to this partnership?

SAIC has over 50 years of technology integration experience for government customers and extensive relationships in the defense industry.

What challenges does this partnership address for defense customers?

The partnership addresses issues like fragmented processes, prolonged integration timelines, and inconsistent security standards in software delivery.

How does UDS automate software deployment?

UDS automates deployment, accelerates compliance, and removes integration barriers, ensuring timely delivery of software updates and capabilities.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$SAIC Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SAIC stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SAIC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GERALD E. CONNOLLY has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 02/05, 10/10.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$SAIC Insider Trading Activity

$SAIC insiders have traded $SAIC stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SAIC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KATHARINA G. MCFARLAND sold 3,239 shares for an estimated $381,230

BARBARA SUPPLEE (EVP, Navy) has made 2 purchases buying 575 shares for an estimated $70,060 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. VINCENT P. DIFRONZO (EVP,-Air Force & Comb Commands) purchased 150 shares for an estimated $16,888

SRINIVAS ATTILI (EVP, Civilian) purchased 100 shares for an estimated $11,341

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SAIC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 215 institutional investors add shares of $SAIC stock to their portfolio, and 207 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



RESTON, Va., March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Science Applications International Corp. (NASDAQ:





SAIC





) and



Defense Unicorns



announced a strategic partnership to increase the delivery of secure, scalable and mission-critical software capabilities for the Department of Defense (DoD). Through this collaboration, SAIC will integrate Defense Unicorns’ Unicorn Delivery Service (UDS) into its existing, robust software delivery ecosystem, streamlining how SAIC deploys and maintains applications across cloud, on-premises and tactical edge environments – ultimately improving operational readiness for today’s warfighters.





The DoD relies on software to support mission-critical operations across all domains, and traditional software delivery methods often result in fragmented, slow and complex processes. Defense customers need industry partners to bring solutions to the table that address challenges such as bespoke infrastructure, prolonged integration timelines and inconsistent security standards, which can delay the deployment of vital capabilities.





By adopting UDS as the standard software delivery platform, SAIC and Defense Unicorns will provide a secure, repeatable and portable solution to seamlessly deploy applications across a diverse range of environments. This allows software teams to field mission-ready applications more efficiently and reduce software delivery timelines from months down to weeks or days.





“SAIC is committed to providing our customers an innovative, integrated ecosystem of proven next-generation offerings and strategic partnerships that meet their unique mission needs and accelerate mission outcomes,” said Bob Ritchie, SAIC Chief Technology Officer. “By leveraging UDS, we are reducing complexity and ensuring the government can rapidly and consistently deploy secure, scalable software applications across diverse and challenging operational environments.”





With a shared focus to advancing defense technology, SAIC and Defense Unicorns are fundamentally changing how the DoD fields mission-critical software. UDS automates deployment, accelerates compliance and removes integration barriers – ensuring that software updates and new capabilities are delivered without unnecessary delays.





“This partnership is a game-changer for the DoD. By integrating SAIC’s mission expertise with the automation and security of UDS, we are revolutionizing how software is delivered at scale,” said Rob Slaughter, Defense Unicorns Chief Executive Officer. “Together, we are enabling warfighters to access the latest capabilities when and where they need them.”





SAIC brings more than 50 years of experience in technology integration for government customers, extensive defense industry relationships and the operational expertise to scale UDS across complex programs. By bridging the gap between innovative technology and real-world mission requirements, SAIC and Defense Unicorns are enabling a faster, more secure and scalable approach to software delivery that meets the evolving needs of national defense.





As this partnership expands, its impact will extend across multiple defense programs, creating a repeatable and high-velocity software delivery model that enhances DoD modernization efforts.







About SAIC















SAIC





is a premier Fortune 500® technology integrator focused on advancing the power of technology and innovation to serve and protect our world. Our robust portfolio of offerings across the defense, space, civilian and intelligence markets includes secure high-end solutions in mission IT, enterprise IT, engineering services and professional services. We integrate emerging technology, rapidly and securely, into mission critical operations that modernize and enable critical national imperatives.





We are approximately 24,000 strong; driven by mission, united by purpose, and inspired by opportunities. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has annual revenues of approximately $7.4 billion. For more information, visit





saic.com





. For ongoing news, please visit our





newsroom





.







About Defense Unicorns







Defense Unicorns is a Defense Product Company founded in 2021 to transform how the U.S. Department of Defense buys, builds, delivers, and sustains software capabilities. We build innovative technical solutions to securely develop and deploy mission software across cloud, on-premises, and tactical edge environments. Defense Unicorns is trusted by the most critical systems in the world, including the U.S. Navy, Army, Air Force, and Space Force. For more information, visit





www.defenseunicorns.com









Media Contact:





Caralyn Duke





757.784.4546





caralyn.duke@saic.com







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.