(RTTNews) - Saia, Inc. (SAIA), a transport company, announced on Friday that its Chief Financial Officer Douglas Col intends to retire after 10 years at the company, including the last four years as CFO.

Col will remain as CFO until the company announces a successor, and has committed to stay on as an advisor through year-end to ensure a smooth transition.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.