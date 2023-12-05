Saia To Buy 17 Yellow Corporation Terminals For $235.7 Mln

(RTTNews) - Saia, Inc. (SAIA), a transportation service provider, said on Tuesday that it has emerged as the winning bidder for 17 terminals of Yellow Corporation auctioned in connection with Yellow's pending Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Saia will pay $235.7 million for Yellow terminals located in the markets of the country.

The company intends to pay the purchase price with a combination of cash on hand and availability under its credit facilities.

The closing of the transaction is expected in the first quarter of 2024.

The 17 Yellow terminals are located in the following markets, Fresno, California; Seaford, Delaware; Augusta, Georgia; Bowling Green, Kentucky; Paducah, Kentucky; West Boston, Massachusetts; Grand Rapids, Michigan; Grayling, Michigan; Duluth, Minnesota; Owatonna, Minnesota; Trenton, New Jersey; Rochester, New York; Akron, Ohio; Youngstown, Ohio; Reading, Pennsylvania; Knoxville, Tennessee; and Laredo, Texas.

