Saia Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Saia Inc (Symbol: SAIA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $221.88, changing hands as high as $222.65 per share. Saia Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SAIA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SAIA's low point in its 52 week range is $168.03 per share, with $365.245 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $221.94.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.