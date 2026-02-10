Saia (SAIA) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Saia (SAIA) reported $789.95 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.1%. EPS of $1.77 for the same period compares to $2.84 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.2% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $780.61 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.90, the EPS surprise was -6.77%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Operating Ratio : 91.9% versus 91% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 91.9% versus 91% estimated by four analysts on average. LTL (Less-Than-Truckload) Shipments : 2,164 versus 2,138 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 2,164 versus 2,138 estimated by two analysts on average. LTL pounds/shipment : 1,348 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1,355.

: 1,348 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1,355. LTL revenue/cwt., excluding fuel surcharge : $22.07 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $21.96.

: $22.07 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $21.96. LTL (Less-Than-Truckload) Tonnage : 1,459.00 KTon compared to the 1,448.94 KTon average estimate based on two analysts.

: 1,459.00 KTon compared to the 1,448.94 KTon average estimate based on two analysts. LTL (Less-Than-Truckload) Revenue Per Hundredweight(CWT): $26.13 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $25.87.

Here is how Saia performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Saia have returned +12% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's no change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

