Saia (SAIA) Q1 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

In its upcoming report, Saia (SAIA) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $3.43 per share, reflecting an increase of 20.4% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $768.14 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 16.3%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Saia metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating Ratio' at 84.4%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 85%.

Analysts expect 'LTL (Less-Than-Truckload) Tonnage' to come in at 1,402.18 KTon. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,311 KTon in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'LTL (Less-Than-Truckload) Revenue Per Hundredweight(CWT)' should arrive at $26.93. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $24.63.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Fuel, operating expenses and supplies' will reach $136.64 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $141.63 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Over the past month, Saia shares have recorded returns of -10.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), SAIA will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period.

