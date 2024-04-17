Saia (SAIA) Price Target Increased by 5.41% to 606.71

The average one-year price target for Saia (NasdaqGS:SAIA) has been revised to 606.71 / share. This is an increase of 5.41% from the prior estimate of 575.59 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 274.72 to a high of 832.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.07% from the latest reported closing price of 556.27 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1078 funds or institutions reporting positions in Saia. This is an increase of 46 owner(s) or 4.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAIA is -2.64%, a decrease of 865.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.27% to 37,553K shares. The put/call ratio of SAIA is 0.75, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 2,691K shares representing 10.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,909K shares, representing a decrease of 8.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAIA by 10.16% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,969K shares representing 7.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,050K shares, representing a decrease of 4.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAIA by 3.19% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,786K shares representing 6.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,983K shares, representing a decrease of 11.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAIA by 12.46% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 1,325K shares representing 5.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,154K shares, representing an increase of 12.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAIA by 4.21% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 1,073K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,110K shares, representing a decrease of 3.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAIA by 0.23% over the last quarter.

Saia Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Saia Inc. offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services. With headquarters in Johns Creek, Georgia, Saia LTL Freight operates 169 terminals across the country and employs over 10,500 people. Saia LTL Freight has been recognized by the American Trucking Associations Safety Management Council for its outstanding safety record as well as by the Environmental Protection Agency's SmartWay program for its efforts to reduce its environmental impact.

