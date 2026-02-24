Saia (SAIA) Price Target Increased by 13.19% to 400.34

The average one-year price target for Saia (NasdaqGS:SAIA) has been revised to $400.34 / share. This is an increase of 13.19% from the prior estimate of $353.69 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $252.50 to a high of $517.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 0.84% from the latest reported closing price of $397.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 779 funds or institutions reporting positions in Saia. This is an decrease of 207 owner(s) or 20.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAIA is 0.17%, an increase of 11.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.45% to 33,507K shares. The put/call ratio of SAIA is 1.74, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 2,314K shares representing 8.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,273K shares , representing an increase of 1.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAIA by 6.85% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,799K shares representing 6.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,755K shares , representing an increase of 2.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAIA by 42.65% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 1,115K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,419K shares , representing a decrease of 27.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAIA by 16.75% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 1,091K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,212K shares , representing a decrease of 11.07%.

Viking Global Investors holds 1,089K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,384K shares , representing a decrease of 27.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAIA by 12.32% over the last quarter.

