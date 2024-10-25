Saia reports Q3 EPS $3.46 , consensus $3.53

Reports Q3 revenue $842.1M, consensus $839.88M. Saia (SAIA) President and CEO, Fritz Holzgrefe, commented on the quarter stating, “We are pleased with the continued progress of our footprint expansion, as we opened 11 new terminals and relocated one terminal during the third quarter. The majority of the terminals opened in the quarter were in the Great Plains states, and these locations enable us to provide direct service in and out of a geography that has historically been serviced through partner carriers. With these recent terminal openings, we are now able to provide direct service to all of the contiguous 48 states, which significantly enhances our value proposition to our customers. We remain committed to our continued investment in the customer experience. We are encouraged by early customer acceptance, and we are excited to expand our addressable market for new and existing customers.”

