Saia price target raised to $515 from $481 at Stephens

Stephens raised the firm’s price target on Saia (SAIA) to $515 from $481 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. Q3 results were mostly in-line with slight revenue and OR misses, but yields sequentially increased, which allayed concerns around core pricing, the analyst tells investors. Commentary on the call suggested being past peak start-up investments, which should drive better-than-seasonal OR leverage in Q4, the analyst added in a post-earnings note.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on SAIA:
- Saia price target raised to $460 from $405 at TD Cowen
- Saia price target raised to $495 from $465 at BMO Capital
- Saia price target raised to $450 from $410 at Wells Fargo
- Saia price target lowered to $499 from $501 at JPMorgan
- Saia price target raised to $534 from $518 at Citi
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.