News & Insights

Stocks

Saia price target raised to $515 from $481 at Stephens

October 29, 2024 — 06:42 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Stephens raised the firm’s price target on Saia (SAIA) to $515 from $481 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. Q3 results were mostly in-line with slight revenue and OR misses, but yields sequentially increased, which allayed concerns around core pricing, the analyst tells investors. Commentary on the call suggested being past peak start-up investments, which should drive better-than-seasonal OR leverage in Q4, the analyst added in a post-earnings note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on SAIA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SAIA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.