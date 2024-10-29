Saia price target raised to $515 from $481 at Stephens

Stephens raised the firm’s price target on Saia (SAIA) to $515 from $481 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. Q3 results were mostly in-line with slight revenue and OR misses, but yields sequentially increased, which allayed concerns around core pricing, the analyst tells investors. Commentary on the call suggested being past peak start-up investments, which should drive better-than-seasonal OR leverage in Q4, the analyst added in a post-earnings note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on SAIA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.