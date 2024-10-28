Saia price target raised to $495 from $465 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital raised the firm’s price target on Saia (SAIA) to $495 from $465 and keeps a Market Perform rating on the shares. Saia’s quarterly results were largely in line with the firm’s forecasts and slightly below consensus and investments made this year make Saia well-positioned for 2025 as margins at new terminals improve and growth continues to outpace the industry, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

