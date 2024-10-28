News & Insights

Saia price target raised to $460 from $405 at TD Cowen

October 28, 2024

TD Cowen raised the firm’s price target on Saia (SAIA) to $460 from $405 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The firm noted they missed 3Q expectations and 4Q commentary should bring consensus notably lower though pricing seems better than feared. Nonetheless investors appear to be looking past near-term weakness into potential margin inflection when terminal openings ramp down and core demand returns.

