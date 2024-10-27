Saia price target raised to $450 from $410 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo raised the firm’s price target on Saia (SAIA) to $450 from $410 on Friday and kept an Equal Weight rating on the shares. Coming off its callback, the firm thinks the bear case has weakened with better pricing and good September tonnage. Saia has a great growth story and 2025 could be better, but expectations remain elevated following a mid-single digit cut to Q4, Wells adds.

