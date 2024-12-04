News & Insights

Saia price target lowered to $644 from $651 at Citi

December 04, 2024 — 06:56 am EST

Citi analyst Ariel Rosa lowered the firm’s price target on Saia (SAIA) to $644 from $651 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company reported mid-Q4 results, with moderating growth in tonnage per day of 5.7% year-over-year in November, decelerating from 6.9% in October, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm was expecting a modest step-up in growth given lapping of the tougher October comp from a boost to less-than-truckload volumes from the Estes cyberattack last year.

