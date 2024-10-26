News & Insights

Stocks

Saia price target lowered to $499 from $501 at JPMorgan

October 26, 2024 — 01:30 pm EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

JPMorgan analyst Brian Ossenbeck lowered the firm’s price target on Saia (SAIA) to $499 from $501 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares post the Q3 report. After consecutive quarters plagued by start-up costs and adverse mix, Saia appears to have turned a corner as weight per shipment has bottomed and the pace of new facility openings slows considerably, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SAIA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SAIA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.