Saia price target lowered to $499 from $501 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan analyst Brian Ossenbeck lowered the firm’s price target on Saia (SAIA) to $499 from $501 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares post the Q3 report. After consecutive quarters plagued by start-up costs and adverse mix, Saia appears to have turned a corner as weight per shipment has bottomed and the pace of new facility openings slows considerably, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

