Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Is Investing Its Capital With Increasing Efficiency

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. With that in mind, the ROCE of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Saia is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.24 = US$386m ÷ (US$1.9b - US$339m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

So, Saia has an ROCE of 24%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Transportation industry average of 14%.

NasdaqGS:SAIA Return on Capital Employed July 21st 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Saia compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Saia here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

The trends we've noticed at Saia are quite reassuring. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 24%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 112% more capital is being employed now too. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Saia thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

In Conclusion...

To sum it up, Saia has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. Since the stock has returned a staggering 296% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

