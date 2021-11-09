Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Is Experiencing Growth In Returns On Capital

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) so let's look a bit deeper.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Saia:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.20 = US$283m ÷ (US$1.8b - US$339m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Therefore, Saia has an ROCE of 20%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 12% generated by the Transportation industry.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Saia Tell Us?

Saia is displaying some positive trends. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 20%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 121%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

The Bottom Line On Saia's ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that Saia can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. And a remarkable 743% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

