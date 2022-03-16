SAIA Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Saia Inc (Symbol: SAIA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $265.88, changing hands as high as $277.10 per share. Saia Inc shares are currently trading up about 6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SAIA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SAIA's low point in its 52 week range is $187.02 per share, with $365.245 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $274.56.

