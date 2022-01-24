Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) insiders sold US$8.9m worth of stock suggesting impending weakness.

The fact that multiple Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) insiders offloaded a considerable amount of shares over the past year could have raised some eyebrows amongst investors. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Saia

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Non-Executive Chairman, Richard O'Dell, sold US$2.1m worth of shares at a price of US$206 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$273. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. This single sale was just 35% of Richard O'Dell's stake.

In the last year Saia insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:SAIA Insider Trading Volume January 24th 2022

Saia Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Saia shares. In total, insiders sold US$1.8m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 0.3% of Saia shares, worth about US$19m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Saia Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders haven't bought Saia stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. On the plus side, Saia makes money, and is growing profits. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We'd practice some caution before buying! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Saia you should know about.

