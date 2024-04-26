Saia Inc. Bottom Line Advances In Q1, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Saia Inc. (SAIA) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $90.695 million, or $3.38 per share. This compares with $76.097 million, or $2.85 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.44 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.3% to $754.775 million from $660.535 million last year.

Saia Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

