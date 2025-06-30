Saia, Inc. Scheduled to Release Quarterly Financial Results on July 25, 2025

Saia, Inc. will release quarterly financial results on July 25, followed by a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Quiver AI Summary

Potential Positives

Saia, Inc. is set to release its quarterly financial results, which promises to provide investors with insights into the company's performance and future outlook.

The scheduled conference call allows for direct interaction between management and investors, fostering transparency and shareholder engagement.

The availability of a replay for the conference call ensures that stakeholders can access the information at their convenience, enhancing overall communication.

Potential Negatives

Timing of the earnings release could be viewed negatively if results are anticipated to be poor, as companies typically aim to release results when they expect to report strong performance.



The conference call format may limit direct engagement with investors and other stakeholders, as it requires participants to dial in rather than providing a more accessible platform for public discussion.



Potential lack of significant updates or forward guidance in the earnings results might lead to uncertainty regarding the company's future performance and strategic direction.

FAQ

When will Saia, Inc. release its quarterly financial results?

Saia, Inc. will release its quarterly financial results on Friday, July 25th, before the market opens.

What time is the conference call for Saia's financial results?

The conference call will take place at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on July 25th.

How can I participate in the Saia financial results conference call?

To participate, dial 1-877-317-6789 and request to join the Saia, Inc. call.

Will the conference call be available for replay?

Yes, a replay of the call will be available two hours after it concludes until August 25, 2025.

Where can I find more information about Saia, Inc.?

More information about Saia, Inc. is available on their Investor Relations section at their website.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$SAIA Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SAIA stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SAIA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$SAIA Insider Trading Activity

$SAIA insiders have traded $SAIA stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SAIA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FREDERICK J III HOLZGREFE (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,534 shares for an estimated $3,671,592 .

. RAYMOND R RAMU (Exec. VP & Chief Customer Off.) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,980 shares for an estimated $823,291 .

. PATRICK D SUGAR (EVP Operations) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 799 shares for an estimated $394,496 .

. MATTHEW J BATTEH (Chief Financial Officer) sold 700 shares for an estimated $350,064

KELLY W BENTON (VP & CAO) sold 460 shares for an estimated $230,000

DONNA E EPPS sold 350 shares for an estimated $173,684

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SAIA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 228 institutional investors add shares of $SAIA stock to their portfolio, and 278 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$SAIA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SAIA in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 06/10/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/28/2025

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 03/07/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 03/04/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SAIA, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SAIA forecast page.

$SAIA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SAIA recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $SAIA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $297.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Stephanie Moore from Jefferies set a target price of $335.0 on 06/10/2025

on 06/10/2025 Bruce Chan from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $277.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Patrick Tyler Brown from Raymond James set a target price of $310.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $250.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Market Perform from BMO Capital set a target price of $285.0 on 04/25/2025

Full Release



JOHNS CREEK, Ga., June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saia, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAIA), a leading transportation provider offering national less-than-truckload (LTL), non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services, announced that it will release its quarterly financial results before the market opens on Friday, July 25th. Saia management will host a conference call to discuss the results later that morning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.





To participate in the call, please dial 1-877-317-6789 and request to join the Saia, Inc. call. Callers should dial in five to ten minutes in advance of the conference call. This call will be webcast live via the company website at



https://www.saia.com/about-us/investor-relations/financial-releases



. A replay of the call will be offered two hours after the completion of the call through August 25, 2025 at 11:59 P.M. Eastern Time. The replay will be available by dialing 1-877-344-7529 referencing conference ID #9136263.





Saia, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAIA) offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services. With headquarters in Georgia, Saia LTL Freight operates 213 terminals with national service. For more information on Saia, Inc. visit the Investor Relations section at



https://www.saia.com/about-us/investor-relations













CONTACT:









Saia, Inc.







Matthew Batteh





Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer





Investors@Saia.com



































