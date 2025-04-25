Saia, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results with Decline in Operating Income Amidst Revenue Growth

Saia, Inc. reported Q1 2025 earnings of $1.86 per share, a decline from $3.38 in Q1 2024, despite revenue growth.
Saia, Inc. reported its first quarter 2025 financial results, revealing diluted earnings per share of $1.86, a decrease from $3.38 in the same quarter of 2024. Revenue rose by 4.3% to $787.6 million, while operating income dropped significantly by 40.5% to $70.2 million, resulting in an operating ratio of 91.1%. Saia noted shipment growth of 4.6% per workday, but faced challenges including an uncertain macroeconomic environment and adverse weather that limited operations in key regions. Despite these issues, the company expanded its terminal network and remained optimistic about future customer service, with plans for about $650 million in capital expenditures for the year. The financial position at the end of the quarter showed $16.5 million in cash and total debt of $295.5 million, up from previous year figures.
- Revenue increased by 4.3% compared to the first quarter of 2024, reaching $787.6 million.
- LTL shipments per workday grew by 4.6%, indicating strong demand for services.
- LTL tonnage per workday increased by 12.7%, showcasing operational efficiency and growth in volume.
- Despite challenging macroeconomic conditions, management expressed confidence in customer service offerings and ongoing network expansion efforts.
- Significant decline in operating income of 40.5%, indicating potential inefficiencies or higher costs impacting profitability.
- Deterioration in operating ratio to 91.1% from 84.4%, suggesting increased costs relative to revenue generation.
- Decrease in diluted earnings per share from $3.38 in Q1 2024 to $1.86 in Q1 2025, highlighting a reduction in shareholder value.
What were Saia's financial results for Q1 2025?
Saia reported diluted earnings per share of $1.86, a decline from $3.38 in Q1 2024, with revenue at $787.6 million.
How did weather affect Saia's operations?
Harsh winter weather impacted operations, leading to flat shipments in March and negatively affecting first-quarter revenues.
What is Saia's outlook for 2025?
Despite challenges, Saia aims to support customers and anticipates net capital expenditures around $650 million, depending on market conditions.
How many terminals does Saia operate?
Saia operates 213 terminals nationwide, enabling direct service to customers across the country.
When is Saia's quarterly conference call?
Saia's conference call to discuss quarterly results is scheduled for today at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
$SAIA Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $SAIA stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SAIA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.
$SAIA Insider Trading Activity
$SAIA insiders have traded $SAIA stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SAIA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- FREDERICK J III HOLZGREFE (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,534 shares for an estimated $3,671,592.
- RICHARD D ODELL sold 3,700 shares for an estimated $2,025,380
- PATRICK D SUGAR (EVP Operations) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 1,603 shares for an estimated $838,966.
- RAYMOND R RAMU (Exec. VP & Chief Customer Off.) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,980 shares for an estimated $823,291.
- ROHIT LAL (EVP IT and CIO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,120 shares for an estimated $627,200.
- MATTHEW J BATTEH (Chief Financial Officer) sold 700 shares for an estimated $350,064
- KELLY W BENTON (VP & CAO) sold 460 shares for an estimated $230,000
- DI-ANN EISNOR sold 375 shares for an estimated $184,494
- DONNA E EPPS sold 350 shares for an estimated $173,684
$SAIA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 231 institutional investors add shares of $SAIA stock to their portfolio, and 220 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. added 794,197 shares (+69.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $361,939,398
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 483,593 shares (-23.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $220,387,837
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 478,569 shares (-15.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $218,098,250
- NORGES BANK removed 378,659 shares (-72.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $172,566,266
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 371,232 shares (+24815.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $169,181,559
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 306,189 shares (-37.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $139,539,512
- SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P. added 301,054 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $137,199,339
$SAIA Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SAIA in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/07/2025
- Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 03/07/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 03/04/2025
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025
- Stephens issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/29/2024
$SAIA Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SAIA recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $SAIA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $495.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Saia to Outperform from BMO Capital set a target price of $455.0 on 04/07/2025
- Jack Atkins from Stephens set a target price of $515.0 on 10/29/2024
JOHNS CREEK, Ga., April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saia, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAIA), a leading transportation provider offering national less-than-truckload (LTL), non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services, today reported first quarter 2025 financial results. Diluted earnings per share for the quarter were $1.86 compared to $3.38 in the first quarter of 2024.
Highlights from the first quarter operating results were as follows:
First Quarter 2025 Compared to First Quarter 2024 Results
Revenue was $787.6 million, a 4.3% increase
Operating income was $70.2 million, a 40.5% decrease
Operating ratio of 91.1% compared to 84.4%
LTL shipments per workday increased 4.6%
LTL tonnage per workday increased 12.7%
LTL revenue per hundredweight, excluding fuel surcharge revenue, decreased 5.1%
LTL revenue per shipment, excluding fuel surcharge revenue, increased 2.3%
Saia President and CEO, Fritz Holzgrefe, commented on the quarter stating, “Primarily resulting from an uncertain macroeconomic environment, we did not see the typical sequential growth in shipments through the quarter, with March shipments flat to February, causing our first quarter revenues to fall well below our expectations. Additionally, while the first quarter is typically impacted by adverse weather events, unusually harsh winter weather in the southern part of the country prompted closures and limited operations in some of our most dense and most profitable regions. Despite these headwinds, we experienced shipment growth of 4.6% for the full quarter, led by terminals opened in the past three years, and we continue to be pleased with customer acceptance in these markets.”
“The combination of lower than expected revenues, the impact from adverse weather events and labor and depreciation expenses related to our ongoing network expansion primarily drove our decline in operating income,” continued Holzgrefe.
“While this quarter proved challenging, our now nationwide terminal network enabled us to serve the customer in ways that we previously would not have been able to accomplish. As we progress through the remainder of 2025, we remain focused on serving and supporting our customers,” concluded Holzgrefe.
Executive Vice President and CFO, Matt Batteh, noted that, “Our financial performance over the last several years has positioned us to withstand the uncertainty we are seeing in the market. Our nationwide footprint positions us to provide consistent, direct service to our customers. While the demand backdrop remains uncertain, we are confident that our customers will continue to value our service offering in both new and existing markets.”
Financial Position and Capital Expenditures
We ended the first quarter of 2025 with $16.5 million of cash on hand and total debt of $295.5 million, which compares to $12.3 million of cash on hand and total debt of $84.1 million at March 31, 2024.
Net capital expenditures were $202.1 million during the first three months of 2025, compared to $456.8 million in net capital expenditures during 2024. In 2025, we anticipate that net capital expenditures will be approximately $650 million, subject to ongoing evaluation of market conditions.
Conference Call
Management will hold a conference call to discuss quarterly results today at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To participate in the call, please dial 1-877-317-6789 and request to join the Saia, Inc. call. Callers should dial in five to ten minutes in advance of the conference call. This call will be webcast live via the Company website at
www.saia.com/about-us/investor-relations/financial-releases
. A replay of the call will be offered two hours after the completion of the call through May 25, 2025 at 11:59 P.M. Eastern Time. The replay will be available by dialing 1-877-344-7529 referencing conference ID #4574131.
Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services. With headquarters in Georgia, Saia LTL Freight operates 213 terminals with national service. For more information on Saia, Inc. visit the Investor Relations section at
www.saia.com/about-us/investor-relations
.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
The Securities and Exchange Commission encourages companies to disclose forward-looking information so that investors can better understand the future prospects of a company and make informed investment decisions. This news release may contain these types of statements, which are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
Words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “predict,” “believe,” “should,” “potential” and similar words or expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements reflect the present expectation of future events of our management as of the date of this news release and are subject to a number of important factors, risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking statements. These factors, risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, (1) general economic conditions including downturns or inflationary periods in the business cycle; (2) operation within a highly competitive industry and the adverse impact from downward pricing pressures, including in connection with fuel surcharges, and other factors; (3) industry-wide external factors largely out of our control; (4) cost and availability of qualified drivers, dock workers, mechanics and other employees, purchased transportation and fuel; (5) inflationary increases in expenses and corresponding reductions of profitability; (6) cost and availability of diesel fuel and fuel surcharges; (7) cost and availability of insurance coverage and claims expenses and other expense volatility, including for personal injury, cargo loss and damage, workers’ compensation, employment and group health plan claims; (8) failure to successfully execute the strategy to expand our service geography; (9) unexpected liabilities resulting from the acquisition of real estate assets; (10) costs and liabilities from the disruption in or failure of our technology or equipment essential to our operations, including as a result of cyber incidents, security breaches, malware or ransomware attacks; (11) risks arising from remote work, including increased risk of related cybersecurity incidents; (12) failure to keep pace with technological developments; (13) liabilities and costs arising from the use of artificial intelligence; (14) labor relations, including the adverse impact should a portion of our workforce become unionized; (15) cost, availability and resale value of real property and revenue equipment; (16) supply chain disruption and delays on new equipment delivery; (17) capacity and highway infrastructure constraints; (18) risks arising from new or higher tariffs; (19) risks arising from international business operations and relationships; (20) seasonal factors, harsh weather and disasters caused by climate change; (21) the creditworthiness of our customers and their ability to pay for services; (22) our need for capital and uncertainty of the credit markets; (23) the possibility of defaults under our debt agreements, including violation of financial covenants; (24) inaccuracies and changes to estimates and assumptions used in preparing our financial statements; (25) failure to operate and grow acquired businesses in a manner that support the value allocated to acquired businesses; (26) dependence on key employees; (27) employee turnover from changes to compensation and benefits or market factors; (28) increased costs of healthcare benefits; (29) damage to our reputation from adverse publicity, including from the use of or impact from social media; (30) failure to achieve acquisition synergies or disruption to our business due to such acquisitions; (31) the effect of litigation and class action lawsuits arising from the operation of our business, including the possibility of claims or judgments in excess of our insurance coverages or that result in increases in the cost of insurance coverage or that preclude us from obtaining adequate insurance coverage in the future; (32) the potential of higher corporate taxes and new regulations, including with respect to climate change, employment and labor law, healthcare and securities regulation; (33) the effect of governmental regulations, including hours of service and licensing compliance for drivers, engine emissions, the Compliance, Safety, Accountability (CSA) initiative, regulations of the Food and Drug Administration and Homeland Security, and healthcare and environmental regulations; (34) unforeseen costs from new and existing data privacy laws; (35) changes to the way LTL freight is categorized; (36) costs from new and existing laws regarding how to classify workers; (37) changes in accounting and financial standards or practices; (38) widespread outbreak of an illness or any other communicable disease; (39) international conflicts and geopolitical instability; (40) evolving stakeholder expectations regarding environmental and social issues; (41) provisions in our governing documents and Delaware law that may have anti-takeover effects; (42) issuances of equity that would dilute stock ownership; (43) weakness, disruption or loss of confidence in financial or credit markets; and (44) other financial, operational and legal risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the Company’s SEC filings.
As a result of these and other factors, no assurance can be given as to our future results and achievements. Accordingly, a forward-looking statement is neither a prediction nor a guarantee of future events or circumstances and those future events or circumstances may not occur. You should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. We are under no obligation, and we expressly disclaim any obligation, to update or alter any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.
CONTACT:
Saia, Inc.
Matthew Batteh
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Investors@saia.com
Saia, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
Assets
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$16,535
$19,473
Accounts receivable, net
351,106
322,991
Prepaid expenses and other
101,963
93,305
Total current assets
469,604
435,769
Property and Equipment:
Cost
3,995,502
3,790,069
Less: accumulated depreciation
1,273,382
1,233,134
Net property and equipment
2,722,120
2,556,935
Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets
124,500
126,828
Other Assets
48,997
47,325
Total assets
$3,365,221
$3,166,857
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current Liabilities:
Accounts payable
$154,995
$114,560
Wages, vacation and employees' benefits
57,602
49,953
Other current liabilities
83,407
81,162
Current portion of long-term debt
3,769
5,313
Current portion of operating lease liability
27,925
27,372
Total current liabilities
327,698
278,360
Other Liabilities:
Long-term debt, less current portion
291,758
194,981
Operating lease liability, less current portion
94,532
96,798
Deferred income taxes
224,307
219,062
Claims, insurance and other
66,499
66,385
Total other liabilities
677,096
577,226
Stockholders' Equity:
Common stock
27
27
Additional paid-in capital
295,459
295,106
Deferred compensation trust
(8,988)
(7,981)
Retained earnings
2,073,929
2,024,119
Total stockholders' equity
2,360,427
2,311,271
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$3,365,221
$3,166,857
Saia, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations
For the Quarters Ended March 31, 2025 and 2024
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
First Quarter
2025
2024
Operating Revenue
$787,575
$754,775
Operating Expenses:
Salaries, wages and employees' benefits
389,256
341,713
Purchased transportation
59,849
52,507
Fuel, operating expenses and supplies
166,671
156,325
Operating taxes and licenses
20,437
19,766
Claims and insurance
21,545
17,463
Depreciation and amortization
59,043
48,849
Other operating, net
606
240
Total operating expenses
717,407
636,863
Operating Income
70,168
117,912
Nonoperating (Income) Expenses:
Interest expense
4,285
542
Interest income
(39)
(755)
Other, net
357
(788)
Nonoperating (income) expenses, net
4,603
(1,001)
Income Before Income Taxes
65,565
118,913
Income Tax Provision
15,755
28,218
Net Income
$49,810
$90,695
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic
26,720
26,672
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted
26,788
26,794
Basic earnings per share
$1.86
$3.40
Diluted earnings per share
$1.86
$3.38
Saia, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
For the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024
(Amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)
First Quarter
2025
2024
Operating Activities:
Net cash provided by operating activities
$109,073
$106,468
Net cash provided by operating activities
109,073
106,468
Investing Activities:
Acquisition of property and equipment
(202,889)
(457,164)
Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment
826
343
Other
–
4,999
Net cash used in investing activities
(202,063)
(451,822)
Financing Activities:
Borrowing of revolving credit facility, net
97,000
72,000
Proceeds from stock option exercises
2,463
1,993
Shares withheld for taxes
(7,644)
(7,968)
Other financing activity
(1,767)
(4,578)
Net cash provided by financing activities
90,052
61,447
Net (Decrease) Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents
(2,938)
(283,907)
Cash and Cash Equivalents, beginning of period
19,473
296,215
Cash and Cash Equivalents, end of period
$16,535
$12,308
Saia, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Financial Information
For the Quarters Ended March 31, 2025 and 2024
(Unaudited)
First Quarter
First Quarter
%
Amount/Workday
%
2025
2024
Change
2025
2024
Change
Workdays
63
64
Operating ratio
91.1%
84.4%
LTL tonnage (1)
1,545
1,392
11.0
24.52
21.75
12.7
LTL shipments (1)
2,170
2,108
2.9
34.44
32.94
4.6
LTL revenue/cwt.
$24.97
$26.51
(5.8)
LTL revenue/cwt., excluding fuel surcharge
$21.12
$22.26
(5.1)
LTL revenue/shipment
$355.48
$350.18
1.5
LTL revenue/shipment, excluding fuel surcharge
$300.76
$293.96
2.3
LTL pounds/shipment
1,424
1,321
7.8
LTL length of haul (2)
905
888
1.9
(1
)
In thousands.
(2
)
In miles.
Note:
LTL operating statistics exclude transportation and logistics services where pricing is generally not determined by weight. The LTL operating statistics also exclude the adjustment required for financial statement purposes in accordance with the Company's revenue recognition policy.
