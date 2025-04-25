Saia, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results with Decline in Operating Income Amidst Revenue Growth

Saia, Inc. reported Q1 2025 earnings of $1.86 per share, a decline from $3.38 in Q1 2024, despite revenue growth.

Saia, Inc. reported its first quarter 2025 financial results, revealing diluted earnings per share of $1.86, a decrease from $3.38 in the same quarter of 2024. Revenue rose by 4.3% to $787.6 million, while operating income dropped significantly by 40.5% to $70.2 million, resulting in an operating ratio of 91.1%. Saia noted shipment growth of 4.6% per workday, but faced challenges including an uncertain macroeconomic environment and adverse weather that limited operations in key regions. Despite these issues, the company expanded its terminal network and remained optimistic about future customer service, with plans for about $650 million in capital expenditures for the year. The financial position at the end of the quarter showed $16.5 million in cash and total debt of $295.5 million, up from previous year figures.

Potential Positives

Revenue increased by 4.3% compared to the first quarter of 2024, reaching $787.6 million.

LTL shipments per workday grew by 4.6%, indicating strong demand for services.

LTL tonnage per workday increased by 12.7%, showcasing operational efficiency and growth in volume.

Despite challenging macroeconomic conditions, management expressed confidence in customer service offerings and ongoing network expansion efforts.

Potential Negatives

Significant decline in operating income of 40.5%, indicating potential inefficiencies or higher costs impacting profitability.

Deterioration in operating ratio to 91.1% from 84.4%, suggesting increased costs relative to revenue generation.

Decrease in diluted earnings per share from $3.38 in Q1 2024 to $1.86 in Q1 2025, highlighting a reduction in shareholder value.

FAQ

What were Saia's financial results for Q1 2025?

Saia reported diluted earnings per share of $1.86, a decline from $3.38 in Q1 2024, with revenue at $787.6 million.

How did weather affect Saia's operations?

Harsh winter weather impacted operations, leading to flat shipments in March and negatively affecting first-quarter revenues.

What is Saia's outlook for 2025?

Despite challenges, Saia aims to support customers and anticipates net capital expenditures around $650 million, depending on market conditions.

How many terminals does Saia operate?

Saia operates 213 terminals nationwide, enabling direct service to customers across the country.

When is Saia's quarterly conference call?

Saia's conference call to discuss quarterly results is scheduled for today at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saia, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAIA), a leading transportation provider offering national less-than-truckload (LTL), non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services, today reported first quarter 2025 financial results. Diluted earnings per share for the quarter were $1.86 compared to $3.38 in the first quarter of 2024.





Highlights from the first quarter operating results were as follows:







First Quarter 2025 Compared to First Quarter 2024 Results









Revenue was $787.6 million, a 4.3% increase



Revenue was $787.6 million, a 4.3% increase



Operating income was $70.2 million, a 40.5% decrease



Operating income was $70.2 million, a 40.5% decrease



Operating ratio of 91.1% compared to 84.4%



Operating ratio of 91.1% compared to 84.4%



LTL shipments per workday increased 4.6%



LTL shipments per workday increased 4.6%



LTL tonnage per workday increased 12.7%



LTL tonnage per workday increased 12.7%



LTL revenue per hundredweight, excluding fuel surcharge revenue, decreased 5.1%



LTL revenue per hundredweight, excluding fuel surcharge revenue, decreased 5.1%



LTL revenue per shipment, excluding fuel surcharge revenue, increased 2.3%











Saia President and CEO, Fritz Holzgrefe, commented on the quarter stating, “Primarily resulting from an uncertain macroeconomic environment, we did not see the typical sequential growth in shipments through the quarter, with March shipments flat to February, causing our first quarter revenues to fall well below our expectations. Additionally, while the first quarter is typically impacted by adverse weather events, unusually harsh winter weather in the southern part of the country prompted closures and limited operations in some of our most dense and most profitable regions. Despite these headwinds, we experienced shipment growth of 4.6% for the full quarter, led by terminals opened in the past three years, and we continue to be pleased with customer acceptance in these markets.”





“The combination of lower than expected revenues, the impact from adverse weather events and labor and depreciation expenses related to our ongoing network expansion primarily drove our decline in operating income,” continued Holzgrefe.





“While this quarter proved challenging, our now nationwide terminal network enabled us to serve the customer in ways that we previously would not have been able to accomplish. As we progress through the remainder of 2025, we remain focused on serving and supporting our customers,” concluded Holzgrefe.





Executive Vice President and CFO, Matt Batteh, noted that, “Our financial performance over the last several years has positioned us to withstand the uncertainty we are seeing in the market. Our nationwide footprint positions us to provide consistent, direct service to our customers. While the demand backdrop remains uncertain, we are confident that our customers will continue to value our service offering in both new and existing markets.”







Financial Position and Capital Expenditures







We ended the first quarter of 2025 with $16.5 million of cash on hand and total debt of $295.5 million, which compares to $12.3 million of cash on hand and total debt of $84.1 million at March 31, 2024.





Net capital expenditures were $202.1 million during the first three months of 2025, compared to $456.8 million in net capital expenditures during 2024. In 2025, we anticipate that net capital expenditures will be approximately $650 million, subject to ongoing evaluation of market conditions.







Conference Call







Management will hold a conference call to discuss quarterly results today at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To participate in the call, please dial 1-877-317-6789 and request to join the Saia, Inc. call. Callers should dial in five to ten minutes in advance of the conference call. This call will be webcast live via the Company website at







www.saia.com/about-us/investor-relations/financial-releases







. A replay of the call will be offered two hours after the completion of the call through May 25, 2025 at 11:59 P.M. Eastern Time. The replay will be available by dialing 1-877-344-7529 referencing conference ID #4574131.





Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services. With headquarters in Georgia, Saia LTL Freight operates 213 terminals with national service. For more information on Saia, Inc. visit the Investor Relations section at





www.saia.com/about-us/investor-relations





.







Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







The Securities and Exchange Commission encourages companies to disclose forward-looking information so that investors can better understand the future prospects of a company and make informed investment decisions. This news release may contain these types of statements, which are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.





Words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “predict,” “believe,” “should,” “potential” and similar words or expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements reflect the present expectation of future events of our management as of the date of this news release and are subject to a number of important factors, risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking statements. These factors, risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, (1) general economic conditions including downturns or inflationary periods in the business cycle; (2) operation within a highly competitive industry and the adverse impact from downward pricing pressures, including in connection with fuel surcharges, and other factors; (3) industry-wide external factors largely out of our control; (4) cost and availability of qualified drivers, dock workers, mechanics and other employees, purchased transportation and fuel; (5) inflationary increases in expenses and corresponding reductions of profitability; (6) cost and availability of diesel fuel and fuel surcharges; (7) cost and availability of insurance coverage and claims expenses and other expense volatility, including for personal injury, cargo loss and damage, workers’ compensation, employment and group health plan claims; (8) failure to successfully execute the strategy to expand our service geography; (9) unexpected liabilities resulting from the acquisition of real estate assets; (10) costs and liabilities from the disruption in or failure of our technology or equipment essential to our operations, including as a result of cyber incidents, security breaches, malware or ransomware attacks; (11) risks arising from remote work, including increased risk of related cybersecurity incidents; (12) failure to keep pace with technological developments; (13) liabilities and costs arising from the use of artificial intelligence; (14) labor relations, including the adverse impact should a portion of our workforce become unionized; (15) cost, availability and resale value of real property and revenue equipment; (16) supply chain disruption and delays on new equipment delivery; (17) capacity and highway infrastructure constraints; (18) risks arising from new or higher tariffs; (19) risks arising from international business operations and relationships; (20) seasonal factors, harsh weather and disasters caused by climate change; (21) the creditworthiness of our customers and their ability to pay for services; (22) our need for capital and uncertainty of the credit markets; (23) the possibility of defaults under our debt agreements, including violation of financial covenants; (24) inaccuracies and changes to estimates and assumptions used in preparing our financial statements; (25) failure to operate and grow acquired businesses in a manner that support the value allocated to acquired businesses; (26) dependence on key employees; (27) employee turnover from changes to compensation and benefits or market factors; (28) increased costs of healthcare benefits; (29) damage to our reputation from adverse publicity, including from the use of or impact from social media; (30) failure to achieve acquisition synergies or disruption to our business due to such acquisitions; (31) the effect of litigation and class action lawsuits arising from the operation of our business, including the possibility of claims or judgments in excess of our insurance coverages or that result in increases in the cost of insurance coverage or that preclude us from obtaining adequate insurance coverage in the future; (32) the potential of higher corporate taxes and new regulations, including with respect to climate change, employment and labor law, healthcare and securities regulation; (33) the effect of governmental regulations, including hours of service and licensing compliance for drivers, engine emissions, the Compliance, Safety, Accountability (CSA) initiative, regulations of the Food and Drug Administration and Homeland Security, and healthcare and environmental regulations; (34) unforeseen costs from new and existing data privacy laws; (35) changes to the way LTL freight is categorized; (36) costs from new and existing laws regarding how to classify workers; (37) changes in accounting and financial standards or practices; (38) widespread outbreak of an illness or any other communicable disease; (39) international conflicts and geopolitical instability; (40) evolving stakeholder expectations regarding environmental and social issues; (41) provisions in our governing documents and Delaware law that may have anti-takeover effects; (42) issuances of equity that would dilute stock ownership; (43) weakness, disruption or loss of confidence in financial or credit markets; and (44) other financial, operational and legal risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the Company’s SEC filings.





As a result of these and other factors, no assurance can be given as to our future results and achievements. Accordingly, a forward-looking statement is neither a prediction nor a guarantee of future events or circumstances and those future events or circumstances may not occur. You should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. We are under no obligation, and we expressly disclaim any obligation, to update or alter any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.











CONTACT:













Saia, Inc.



















Matthew Batteh

















Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

















Investors@saia.com























Saia, Inc. and Subsidiaries













Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets













(Amounts in thousands)













(Unaudited)











































March 31, 2025









December 31, 2024











Assets





















































Current Assets:



























Cash and cash equivalents













$16,535

















$19,473













Accounts receivable, net













351,106

















322,991













Prepaid expenses and other













101,963

















93,305













Total current assets













469,604

















435,769







































Property and Equipment:



























Cost













3,995,502

















3,790,069













Less: accumulated depreciation













1,273,382

















1,233,134













Net property and equipment













2,722,120

















2,556,935















Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets















124,500

















126,828















Other Assets















48,997

















47,325













Total assets













$3,365,221

















$3,166,857







































Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





















































Current Liabilities:



























Accounts payable













$154,995

















$114,560













Wages, vacation and employees' benefits













57,602

















49,953













Other current liabilities













83,407

















81,162













Current portion of long-term debt













3,769

















5,313













Current portion of operating lease liability













27,925

















27,372













Total current liabilities













327,698

















278,360







































Other Liabilities:



























Long-term debt, less current portion













291,758

















194,981













Operating lease liability, less current portion













94,532

















96,798













Deferred income taxes













224,307

















219,062













Claims, insurance and other













66,499

















66,385













Total other liabilities













677,096

















577,226







































Stockholders' Equity:



























Common stock













27

















27













Additional paid-in capital













295,459

















295,106













Deferred compensation trust













(8,988)

















(7,981)













Retained earnings













2,073,929

















2,024,119













Total stockholders' equity













2,360,427

















2,311,271













Total liabilities and stockholders' equity













$3,365,221

















$3,166,857











































































Saia, Inc. and Subsidiaries













Consolidated Statements of Operations













For the Quarters Ended March 31, 2025 and 2024













(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)













(Unaudited)



































First Quarter





















2025

















2024















Operating Revenue















$787,575

















$754,775







































Operating Expenses:



























Salaries, wages and employees' benefits













389,256

















341,713













Purchased transportation













59,849

















52,507













Fuel, operating expenses and supplies













166,671

















156,325













Operating taxes and licenses













20,437

















19,766













Claims and insurance













21,545

















17,463













Depreciation and amortization













59,043

















48,849













Other operating, net













606

















240













Total operating expenses













717,407

















636,863







































Operating Income















70,168

















117,912







































Nonoperating (Income) Expenses:



























Interest expense













4,285

















542













Interest income













(39)

















(755)













Other, net













357

















(788)













Nonoperating (income) expenses, net













4,603

















(1,001)







































Income Before Income Taxes















65,565

















118,913















Income Tax Provision















15,755

















28,218















Net Income















$49,810

















$90,695





































Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic













26,720

















26,672













Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted













26,788

















26,794







































Basic earnings per share















$1.86

















$3.40















Diluted earnings per share















$1.86

















$3.38



















































Saia, Inc. and Subsidiaries













Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows













For the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024













(Amounts in thousands)













(Unaudited)



















First Quarter





















2025

















2024















Operating Activities:



























Net cash provided by operating activities













$109,073

















$106,468













Net cash provided by operating activities













109,073

















106,468















Investing Activities:



























Acquisition of property and equipment













(202,889)

















(457,164)













Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment













826

















343













Other













–

















4,999













Net cash used in investing activities













(202,063)

















(451,822)















Financing Activities:



























Borrowing of revolving credit facility, net













97,000

















72,000













Proceeds from stock option exercises













2,463

















1,993













Shares withheld for taxes













(7,644)

















(7,968)













Other financing activity













(1,767)

















(4,578)













Net cash provided by financing activities













90,052

















61,447















Net (Decrease) Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents















(2,938)

















(283,907)













Cash and Cash Equivalents, beginning of period













19,473

















296,215













Cash and Cash Equivalents, end of period













$16,535

















$12,308



































































































Saia, Inc. and Subsidiaries













Financial Information













For the Quarters Ended March 31, 2025 and 2024













(Unaudited)



































































































First Quarter

























First Quarter









%









Amount/Workday









%





















2025

















2024













Change









2025









2024









Change









Workdays





























63









64

















Operating ratio









91.1%

















84.4%













































LTL tonnage (1)









1,545

















1,392













11.0













24.52









21.75









12.7









LTL shipments (1)









2,170

















2,108













2.9













34.44









32.94









4.6









LTL revenue/cwt.









$24.97

















$26.51













(5.8)





































LTL revenue/cwt., excluding fuel surcharge









$21.12

















$22.26













(5.1)





































LTL revenue/shipment









$355.48

















$350.18













1.5





































LTL revenue/shipment, excluding fuel surcharge









$300.76

















$293.96













2.3





































LTL pounds/shipment









1,424

















1,321













7.8





































LTL length of haul (2)









905

















888













1.9





























































































(1





)





In thousands.













































































































(2





)





In miles.













































































































Note:





LTL operating statistics exclude transportation and logistics services where pricing is generally not determined by weight. The LTL operating statistics also exclude the adjustment required for financial statement purposes in accordance with the Company's revenue recognition policy.







