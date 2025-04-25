Stocks
SAIA

Saia, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results with Decline in Operating Income Amidst Revenue Growth

April 25, 2025 — 07:41 am EDT

Saia, Inc. reported Q1 2025 earnings of $1.86 per share, a decline from $3.38 in Q1 2024, despite revenue growth.

Saia, Inc. reported its first quarter 2025 financial results, revealing diluted earnings per share of $1.86, a decrease from $3.38 in the same quarter of 2024. Revenue rose by 4.3% to $787.6 million, while operating income dropped significantly by 40.5% to $70.2 million, resulting in an operating ratio of 91.1%. Saia noted shipment growth of 4.6% per workday, but faced challenges including an uncertain macroeconomic environment and adverse weather that limited operations in key regions. Despite these issues, the company expanded its terminal network and remained optimistic about future customer service, with plans for about $650 million in capital expenditures for the year. The financial position at the end of the quarter showed $16.5 million in cash and total debt of $295.5 million, up from previous year figures.

Potential Positives

  • Revenue increased by 4.3% compared to the first quarter of 2024, reaching $787.6 million.
  • LTL shipments per workday grew by 4.6%, indicating strong demand for services.
  • LTL tonnage per workday increased by 12.7%, showcasing operational efficiency and growth in volume.
  • Despite challenging macroeconomic conditions, management expressed confidence in customer service offerings and ongoing network expansion efforts.

Potential Negatives

  • Significant decline in operating income of 40.5%, indicating potential inefficiencies or higher costs impacting profitability.
  • Deterioration in operating ratio to 91.1% from 84.4%, suggesting increased costs relative to revenue generation.
  • Decrease in diluted earnings per share from $3.38 in Q1 2024 to $1.86 in Q1 2025, highlighting a reduction in shareholder value.

FAQ

What were Saia's financial results for Q1 2025?

Saia reported diluted earnings per share of $1.86, a decline from $3.38 in Q1 2024, with revenue at $787.6 million.

How did weather affect Saia's operations?

Harsh winter weather impacted operations, leading to flat shipments in March and negatively affecting first-quarter revenues.

What is Saia's outlook for 2025?

Despite challenges, Saia aims to support customers and anticipates net capital expenditures around $650 million, depending on market conditions.

How many terminals does Saia operate?

Saia operates 213 terminals nationwide, enabling direct service to customers across the country.

When is Saia's quarterly conference call?

Saia's conference call to discuss quarterly results is scheduled for today at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

$SAIA Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SAIA stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SAIA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$SAIA Insider Trading Activity

$SAIA insiders have traded $SAIA stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SAIA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • FREDERICK J III HOLZGREFE (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,534 shares for an estimated $3,671,592.
  • RICHARD D ODELL sold 3,700 shares for an estimated $2,025,380
  • PATRICK D SUGAR (EVP Operations) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 1,603 shares for an estimated $838,966.
  • RAYMOND R RAMU (Exec. VP & Chief Customer Off.) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,980 shares for an estimated $823,291.
  • ROHIT LAL (EVP IT and CIO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,120 shares for an estimated $627,200.
  • MATTHEW J BATTEH (Chief Financial Officer) sold 700 shares for an estimated $350,064
  • KELLY W BENTON (VP & CAO) sold 460 shares for an estimated $230,000
  • DI-ANN EISNOR sold 375 shares for an estimated $184,494
  • DONNA E EPPS sold 350 shares for an estimated $173,684

$SAIA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 231 institutional investors add shares of $SAIA stock to their portfolio, and 220 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$SAIA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SAIA in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/07/2025
  • Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 03/07/2025
  • Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 03/04/2025
  • Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025
  • Stephens issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/29/2024

$SAIA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SAIA recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $SAIA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $495.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Saia to Outperform from BMO Capital set a target price of $455.0 on 04/07/2025
  • Jack Atkins from Stephens set a target price of $515.0 on 10/29/2024

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saia, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAIA), a leading transportation provider offering national less-than-truckload (LTL), non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services, today reported first quarter 2025 financial results. Diluted earnings per share for the quarter were $1.86 compared to $3.38 in the first quarter of 2024.



Highlights from the first quarter operating results were as follows:




First Quarter 2025 Compared to First Quarter 2024 Results




  • Revenue was $787.6 million, a 4.3% increase


  • Operating income was $70.2 million, a 40.5% decrease


  • Operating ratio of 91.1% compared to 84.4%


  • LTL shipments per workday increased 4.6%


  • LTL tonnage per workday increased 12.7%


  • LTL revenue per hundredweight, excluding fuel surcharge revenue, decreased 5.1%


  • LTL revenue per shipment, excluding fuel surcharge revenue, increased 2.3%





Saia President and CEO, Fritz Holzgrefe, commented on the quarter stating, “Primarily resulting from an uncertain macroeconomic environment, we did not see the typical sequential growth in shipments through the quarter, with March shipments flat to February, causing our first quarter revenues to fall well below our expectations. Additionally, while the first quarter is typically impacted by adverse weather events, unusually harsh winter weather in the southern part of the country prompted closures and limited operations in some of our most dense and most profitable regions. Despite these headwinds, we experienced shipment growth of 4.6% for the full quarter, led by terminals opened in the past three years, and we continue to be pleased with customer acceptance in these markets.”



“The combination of lower than expected revenues, the impact from adverse weather events and labor and depreciation expenses related to our ongoing network expansion primarily drove our decline in operating income,” continued Holzgrefe.



“While this quarter proved challenging, our now nationwide terminal network enabled us to serve the customer in ways that we previously would not have been able to accomplish. As we progress through the remainder of 2025, we remain focused on serving and supporting our customers,” concluded Holzgrefe.



Executive Vice President and CFO, Matt Batteh, noted that, “Our financial performance over the last several years has positioned us to withstand the uncertainty we are seeing in the market. Our nationwide footprint positions us to provide consistent, direct service to our customers. While the demand backdrop remains uncertain, we are confident that our customers will continue to value our service offering in both new and existing markets.”




Financial Position and Capital Expenditures



We ended the first quarter of 2025 with $16.5 million of cash on hand and total debt of $295.5 million, which compares to $12.3 million of cash on hand and total debt of $84.1 million at March 31, 2024.



Net capital expenditures were $202.1 million during the first three months of 2025, compared to $456.8 million in net capital expenditures during 2024. In 2025, we anticipate that net capital expenditures will be approximately $650 million, subject to ongoing evaluation of market conditions.




Conference Call



Management will hold a conference call to discuss quarterly results today at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To participate in the call, please dial 1-877-317-6789 and request to join the Saia, Inc. call. Callers should dial in five to ten minutes in advance of the conference call. This call will be webcast live via the Company website at



www.saia.com/about-us/investor-relations/financial-releases



. A replay of the call will be offered two hours after the completion of the call through May 25, 2025 at 11:59 P.M. Eastern Time. The replay will be available by dialing 1-877-344-7529 referencing conference ID #4574131.



Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services. With headquarters in Georgia, Saia LTL Freight operates 213 terminals with national service. For more information on Saia, Inc. visit the Investor Relations section at


www.saia.com/about-us/investor-relations


.




Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements



The Securities and Exchange Commission encourages companies to disclose forward-looking information so that investors can better understand the future prospects of a company and make informed investment decisions. This news release may contain these types of statements, which are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.



Words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “predict,” “believe,” “should,” “potential” and similar words or expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements reflect the present expectation of future events of our management as of the date of this news release and are subject to a number of important factors, risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking statements. These factors, risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, (1) general economic conditions including downturns or inflationary periods in the business cycle; (2) operation within a highly competitive industry and the adverse impact from downward pricing pressures, including in connection with fuel surcharges, and other factors; (3) industry-wide external factors largely out of our control; (4) cost and availability of qualified drivers, dock workers, mechanics and other employees, purchased transportation and fuel; (5) inflationary increases in expenses and corresponding reductions of profitability; (6) cost and availability of diesel fuel and fuel surcharges; (7) cost and availability of insurance coverage and claims expenses and other expense volatility, including for personal injury, cargo loss and damage, workers’ compensation, employment and group health plan claims; (8) failure to successfully execute the strategy to expand our service geography; (9) unexpected liabilities resulting from the acquisition of real estate assets; (10) costs and liabilities from the disruption in or failure of our technology or equipment essential to our operations, including as a result of cyber incidents, security breaches, malware or ransomware attacks; (11) risks arising from remote work, including increased risk of related cybersecurity incidents; (12) failure to keep pace with technological developments; (13) liabilities and costs arising from the use of artificial intelligence; (14) labor relations, including the adverse impact should a portion of our workforce become unionized; (15) cost, availability and resale value of real property and revenue equipment; (16) supply chain disruption and delays on new equipment delivery; (17) capacity and highway infrastructure constraints; (18) risks arising from new or higher tariffs; (19) risks arising from international business operations and relationships; (20) seasonal factors, harsh weather and disasters caused by climate change; (21) the creditworthiness of our customers and their ability to pay for services; (22) our need for capital and uncertainty of the credit markets; (23) the possibility of defaults under our debt agreements, including violation of financial covenants; (24) inaccuracies and changes to estimates and assumptions used in preparing our financial statements; (25) failure to operate and grow acquired businesses in a manner that support the value allocated to acquired businesses; (26) dependence on key employees; (27) employee turnover from changes to compensation and benefits or market factors; (28) increased costs of healthcare benefits; (29) damage to our reputation from adverse publicity, including from the use of or impact from social media; (30) failure to achieve acquisition synergies or disruption to our business due to such acquisitions; (31) the effect of litigation and class action lawsuits arising from the operation of our business, including the possibility of claims or judgments in excess of our insurance coverages or that result in increases in the cost of insurance coverage or that preclude us from obtaining adequate insurance coverage in the future; (32) the potential of higher corporate taxes and new regulations, including with respect to climate change, employment and labor law, healthcare and securities regulation; (33) the effect of governmental regulations, including hours of service and licensing compliance for drivers, engine emissions, the Compliance, Safety, Accountability (CSA) initiative, regulations of the Food and Drug Administration and Homeland Security, and healthcare and environmental regulations; (34) unforeseen costs from new and existing data privacy laws; (35) changes to the way LTL freight is categorized; (36) costs from new and existing laws regarding how to classify workers; (37) changes in accounting and financial standards or practices; (38) widespread outbreak of an illness or any other communicable disease; (39) international conflicts and geopolitical instability; (40) evolving stakeholder expectations regarding environmental and social issues; (41) provisions in our governing documents and Delaware law that may have anti-takeover effects; (42) issuances of equity that would dilute stock ownership; (43) weakness, disruption or loss of confidence in financial or credit markets; and (44) other financial, operational and legal risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the Company’s SEC filings.



As a result of these and other factors, no assurance can be given as to our future results and achievements. Accordingly, a forward-looking statement is neither a prediction nor a guarantee of future events or circumstances and those future events or circumstances may not occur. You should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. We are under no obligation, and we expressly disclaim any obligation, to update or alter any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

























CONTACT:


Saia, Inc.



Matthew Batteh



Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer



Investors@saia.com




















































































































































































































































































































































































































































Saia, Inc. and Subsidiaries


Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets


(Amounts in thousands)


(Unaudited)








March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024


Assets










Current Assets:




Cash and cash equivalents


$16,535



$19,473

Accounts receivable, net


351,106



322,991

Prepaid expenses and other


101,963



93,305

Total current assets


469,604



435,769







Property and Equipment:




Cost


3,995,502



3,790,069

Less: accumulated depreciation


1,273,382



1,233,134

Net property and equipment


2,722,120



2,556,935


Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets


124,500



126,828


Other Assets


48,997



47,325

Total assets


$3,365,221



$3,166,857







Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity










Current Liabilities:




Accounts payable


$154,995



$114,560

Wages, vacation and employees' benefits


57,602



49,953

Other current liabilities


83,407



81,162

Current portion of long-term debt


3,769



5,313

Current portion of operating lease liability


27,925



27,372

Total current liabilities


327,698



278,360







Other Liabilities:




Long-term debt, less current portion


291,758



194,981

Operating lease liability, less current portion


94,532



96,798

Deferred income taxes


224,307



219,062

Claims, insurance and other


66,499



66,385

Total other liabilities


677,096



577,226







Stockholders' Equity:




Common stock


27



27

Additional paid-in capital


295,459



295,106

Deferred compensation trust


(8,988)



(7,981)

Retained earnings


2,073,929



2,024,119

Total stockholders' equity


2,360,427



2,311,271

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$3,365,221



$3,166,857




























































































































































































































































































































































Saia, Inc. and Subsidiaries


Consolidated Statements of Operations


For the Quarters Ended March 31, 2025 and 2024


(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)


(Unaudited)






First Quarter




2025



2024


Operating Revenue


$787,575



$754,775







Operating Expenses:




Salaries, wages and employees' benefits


389,256



341,713

Purchased transportation


59,849



52,507

Fuel, operating expenses and supplies


166,671



156,325

Operating taxes and licenses


20,437



19,766

Claims and insurance


21,545



17,463

Depreciation and amortization


59,043



48,849

Other operating, net


606



240

Total operating expenses


717,407



636,863







Operating Income


70,168



117,912







Nonoperating (Income) Expenses:




Interest expense


4,285



542

Interest income


(39)



(755)

Other, net


357



(788)

Nonoperating (income) expenses, net


4,603



(1,001)







Income Before Income Taxes


65,565



118,913


Income Tax Provision


15,755



28,218


Net Income


$49,810



$90,695






Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic


26,720



26,672

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted


26,788



26,794







Basic earnings per share


$1.86



$3.40


Diluted earnings per share


$1.86



$3.38
















































































































































































































































Saia, Inc. and Subsidiaries


Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows


For the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024


(Amounts in thousands)


(Unaudited)



First Quarter




2025



2024


Operating Activities:




Net cash provided by operating activities


$109,073



$106,468

Net cash provided by operating activities


109,073



106,468


Investing Activities:




Acquisition of property and equipment


(202,889)



(457,164)

Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment


826



343

Other







4,999

Net cash used in investing activities


(202,063)



(451,822)


Financing Activities:




Borrowing of revolving credit facility, net


97,000



72,000

Proceeds from stock option exercises


2,463



1,993

Shares withheld for taxes


(7,644)



(7,968)

Other financing activity


(1,767)



(4,578)

Net cash provided by financing activities


90,052



61,447


Net (Decrease) Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents


(2,938)



(283,907)

Cash and Cash Equivalents, beginning of period


19,473



296,215

Cash and Cash Equivalents, end of period


$16,535



$12,308






































































































































































































































































































































































Saia, Inc. and Subsidiaries


Financial Information


For the Quarters Ended March 31, 2025 and 2024


(Unaudited)






















First Quarter




First Quarter

%

Amount/Workday

%




2025



2024


Change

2025

2024

Change

Workdays






63

64


Operating ratio

91.1%



84.4%









LTL tonnage (1)

1,545



1,392


11.0


24.52

21.75

12.7

LTL shipments (1)

2,170



2,108


2.9


34.44

32.94

4.6

LTL revenue/cwt.

$24.97



$26.51


(5.8)







LTL revenue/cwt., excluding fuel surcharge

$21.12



$22.26


(5.1)







LTL revenue/shipment

$355.48



$350.18


1.5







LTL revenue/shipment, excluding fuel surcharge

$300.76



$293.96


2.3







LTL pounds/shipment

1,424



1,321


7.8







LTL length of haul (2)

905



888


1.9




















(1
)
In thousands.
























(2
)
In miles.
























Note:
LTL operating statistics exclude transportation and logistics services where pricing is generally not determined by weight. The LTL operating statistics also exclude the adjustment required for financial statement purposes in accordance with the Company's revenue recognition policy.





