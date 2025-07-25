Saia Inc. Reports Decline In Q2 Bottom Line, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Saia Inc. (SAIA) reported earnings for second quarter that Drops, from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $71.39 million, or $2.67 per share. This compares with $102.52 million, or $3.83 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.39 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.7% to $817.12 million from $823.24 million last year.

Saia Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

