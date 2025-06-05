Saia, Inc. Reports April and May 2025 LTL Shipment and Tonnage Data

Saia, Inc. reports Q2 2025 LTL data, highlighting declines in shipments and tonnage, with increased weights per shipment.

Saia, Inc. has released LTL (less-than-truckload) shipment and tonnage data for April and May 2025, showing a mixed performance. In April, LTL shipments per workday dipped by 1.9%, while LTL tonnage rose by 4.4%, and the average weight per shipment increased to 1,418 pounds from 1,332 pounds in April 2024. However, in May, LTL shipments per workday fell by 3.2% and tonnage decreased by 0.4%, with the weight per shipment rising to 1,385 pounds compared to 1,345 pounds in May 2024. Overall, the data reflects a year-to-date decline in shipments despite an increase in weight per shipment. The company advises that actual results may vary due to various risks and uncertainties, and it disclaims any obligation to update the information provided. Saia operates a substantial network with 213 terminals nationwide and offers a range of logistics services.

Potential Positives

In April 2025, LTL tonnage per workday increased by 4.4% compared to April 2024, indicating a positive trend in overall freight volume.

In May 2025, the weight per LTL shipment increased by 3.0% compared to May 2024, suggesting improved efficiency in transportation services.

The company operates 213 terminals nationwide, highlighting its expansive logistics network and capacity to serve a wide customer base.

Potential Negatives

LTL shipments per workday declined 3.2% in May 2025, which could signal a possible downturn in demand for the company's services.

LTL tonnage per workday decreased by 0.4% in May 2025, indicating potential challenges in maintaining shipment volume.

Concerns about various risk factors, such as labor relations, economic conditions, and industry competition, are highlighted, which may affect investor confidence in the company's future performance.

FAQ

What are the recent trends in Saia's LTL shipments?

In April 2025, LTL shipments per workday declined by 1.9%, and in May 2025, they declined by 3.2%.

How did Saia's LTL tonnage perform in April and May 2025?

LTL tonnage per workday increased by 4.4% in April but declined by 0.4% in May 2025 compared to last year.

What was the average weight per shipment in the second quarter of 2025?

The average LTL weight per shipment was 1,418 pounds in April and 1,385 pounds in May 2025.

What risks might affect Saia’s future performance?

Saia faces risks including economic conditions, competition, and operational factors that could impact future results.

Where can I find more information about Saia, Inc.?

More information about Saia, Inc. is available in the Investor Relations section at www.saia.com/about-us/investor-relations.

$SAIA Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SAIA stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SAIA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

$SAIA Insider Trading Activity

$SAIA insiders have traded $SAIA stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SAIA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FREDERICK J III HOLZGREFE (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,534 shares for an estimated $3,671,592 .

. RAYMOND R RAMU (Exec. VP & Chief Customer Off.) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,980 shares for an estimated $823,291 .

. PATRICK D SUGAR (EVP Operations) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 799 shares for an estimated $394,496 .

. MATTHEW J BATTEH (Chief Financial Officer) sold 700 shares for an estimated $350,064

KELLY W BENTON (VP & CAO) sold 460 shares for an estimated $230,000

DONNA E EPPS sold 350 shares for an estimated $173,684

$SAIA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 229 institutional investors add shares of $SAIA stock to their portfolio, and 278 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$SAIA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SAIA in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/28/2025

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 03/07/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 03/04/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025

$SAIA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SAIA recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $SAIA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $285.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Bruce Chan from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $277.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Patrick Tyler Brown from Raymond James set a target price of $310.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $250.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Market Perform from BMO Capital set a target price of $285.0 on 04/25/2025

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saia, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAIA), a leading transportation provider offering national less-than-truckload (LTL), non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services, is providing LTL shipment and tonnage data for the first two months of the second quarter. In April 2025, LTL shipments per workday declined 1.9%, LTL tonnage per workday increased 4.4% and LTL weight per shipment increased 6.5% to 1,418 pounds compared to 1,332 pounds in April 2024. In May 2025, LTL shipments per workday declined 3.2%, LTL tonnage per workday declined 0.4% and LTL weight per shipment increased 3.0% to 1,385 pounds compared to 1,345 pounds in May 2024.





These changes are summarized in the table below:



















April 2025









versus April 2024













May 2025









versus May 2024













Quarter to Date (QTD) 2025 versus QTD 2024











LTL Shipments per workday





-1.9





%









-3.2





%









-2.6





%









LTL Tonnage per workday





4.4





%









-0.4





%









2.0





%









LTL Weight per shipment





6.5





%









3.0





%









4.7





%

















































Actual second quarter and annual shipments, tonnage and weight per shipment could differ materially from the data expressed in this press release, including by reason of the risk factors included in Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The information herein speaks as of the date of this press release and is subject to change. Saia is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter such information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.





Saia, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAIA) offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services. With headquarters in Georgia, Saia LTL Freight operates 213 terminals with national service. For more information on Saia, Inc. visit the Investor Relations section at





www.saia.com/about-us/investor-relations





.







Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







The Securities and Exchange Commission encourages companies to disclose forward-looking information so that investors can better understand the future prospects of a company and make informed investment decisions. This news release may contain these types of statements, which are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.





Words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “predict,” “believe,” “should,” “potential” and similar words or expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements reflect the present expectation of future events of our management as of the date of this news release and are subject to a number of important factors, risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking statements. These factors, risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, (1) general economic conditions including downturns or inflationary periods in the business cycle; (2) operation within a highly competitive industry and the adverse impact from downward pricing pressures, including in connection with fuel surcharges, and other factors; (3) industry-wide external factors largely out of our control; (4) cost and availability of qualified drivers, dock workers, mechanics and other employees, purchased transportation and fuel; (5) inflationary increases in expenses and corresponding reductions of profitability; (6) cost and availability of diesel fuel and fuel surcharges; (7) cost and availability of insurance coverage and claims expenses and other expense volatility, including for personal injury, cargo loss and damage, workers’ compensation, employment and group health plan claims; (8) failure to successfully execute the strategy to expand our service geography; (9) unexpected liabilities resulting from the acquisition of real estate assets; (10) costs and liabilities from the disruption in or failure of our technology or equipment essential to our operations, including as a result of cyber incidents, security breaches, malware or ransomware attacks; (11) risks arising from remote work, including increased risk of related cybersecurity incidents; (12) failure to keep pace with technological developments; (13) liabilities and costs arising from the use of artificial intelligence; (14) labor relations, including the adverse impact should a portion of our workforce become unionized; (15) cost, availability and resale value of real property and revenue equipment; (16) supply chain disruption and delays on new equipment delivery; (17) capacity and highway infrastructure constraints; (18) changes in U.S. trade policy and the impact of recently announced tariffs; (19) risks arising from international business operations and relationships; (20) seasonal factors, harsh weather and disasters caused by climate change; (21) the creditworthiness of our customers and their ability to pay for services; (22) our need for capital and uncertainty of the credit markets; (23) the possibility of defaults under our debt agreements, including violation of financial covenants; (24) inaccuracies and changes to estimates and assumptions used in preparing our financial statements; (25) failure to operate and grow acquired businesses in a manner that support the value allocated to acquired businesses; (26) dependence on key employees; (27) employee turnover from changes to compensation and benefits or market factors; (28) increased costs of healthcare benefits; (29) damage to our reputation from adverse publicity, including from the use of or impact from social media; (30) failure to achieve acquisition synergies or disruption to our business due to such acquisitions; (31) the effect of litigation and class action lawsuits arising from the operation of our business, including the possibility of claims or judgments in excess of our insurance coverages or that result in increases in the cost of insurance coverage or that preclude us from obtaining adequate insurance coverage in the future; (32) the potential of higher corporate taxes and new regulations, including with respect to climate change, employment and labor law, healthcare and securities regulation; (33) the effect of governmental regulations, including hours of service and licensing compliance for drivers, engine emissions, the Compliance, Safety, Accountability (CSA) initiative, regulations of the Food and Drug Administration and Homeland Security, and healthcare and environmental regulations; (34) unforeseen costs from new and existing data privacy laws; (35) changes to the way LTL freight is categorized; (36) costs from new and existing laws regarding how to classify workers; (37) changes in accounting and financial standards or practices; (38) widespread outbreak of an illness or any other communicable disease; (39) international conflicts and geopolitical instability; (40) evolving stakeholder expectations regarding environmental and social issues; (41) provisions in our governing documents and Delaware law that may have anti-takeover effects; (42) issuances of equity that would dilute stock ownership; (43) weakness, disruption or loss of confidence in financial or credit markets; and (44) other financial, operational and legal risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the Company’s SEC filings.





As a result of these and other factors, no assurance can be given as to our future results and achievements. Accordingly, a forward-looking statement is neither a prediction nor a guarantee of future events or circumstances and those future events or circumstances may not occur. You should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. We are under no obligation, and we expressly disclaim any obligation, to update or alter any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.











CONTACT:









Saia, Inc.























Matthew Batteh













Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer





Investors@saia.com



















